The USMNT failed to make the Men’s Olympic Soccer tournament again, opening the door for Honduras to join Mexico for the 2020 games in Tokyo.
After being postponed due to COVID, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will take place in Tokyo, Japan, Friday, July 23 – Sunday, August 8, 2021.
As always, NBC is home to the Olympics and will provide coverage, which can be accessed on local NBC stations as well as streamed on NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports, and Peacock.
Men’s soccer at the Olympics — Squad news
France’s roster is out, and there’s some serious heat with Jonathan Ikone and Eduardo Camavinga the U-23 stars and veterans Andre-Pierre-Gignac, Florian Thauvin, and Teji Savanier in the squad.
Japan has longtime Southampton defender Maya Yoshida as well as Real Madrid prospect Takefusa Kubo. Mexico is also loaded.
Other Premier League players (or PL academy players) include:
Chris Wood (Burnley and New Zealand)
Malang Sarr (Chelsea and France)
Percy Tau (Brighton and South Africa)
Winston Reid (West Ham and New Zealand)
Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa and Brazil)
Caleb Watts (Southampton and Australia)
Kgoagelo Chauke (Southampton and South Africa)
William Saliba (Arsenal and France)
Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal and Brazil)
Rafa Mir (Wolves and Spain)
Khanya Leshabela (Leicester City and South Africa)
Men’s soccer at the Olympics — Group stage
July 22
Egypt v Spain (Sapporo) — 3:30am ET
New Zealand v South Korea (Kashima) — 4am ET
Mexico v France (Tokyo) — 4am ET
Ivory Coast v Saudi Arabia (Yokohama) — 4:30am ET
Argentina v Australia (Sapporo) — 6:30am ET
Japan v South Africa (Tokyo) — 7am ET
Honduras v Romania (Kashima) — 7am ET
Brazil v Germany (Yokohama) — 7:30am ET
July 25
Egypt v Argentina (Sapporo) — 3:30am ET
France v South Africa (Saitama) — 4am ET
New Zealand v Honduras (Kashimi) — 4am ET
Brazil v Ivory Coast (Yokohama) — 4:30am ET
Australia v Spain (Sapporo) — 6:30am ET
Japan v Mexico (Saitama) — 7am ET
Romania v South Korea (Kashima) — 7:m ET
Saudi Arabia v Germany (Yokohama) — 7:30am ET
July 28
Saudi Arabia v Brazil (Saitama) — 4am ET
Germany v Ivory Coast (Miyagi) — 4am ET
Romania v New Zealand (Sapporo) — 4:30am ET
South Korea v Honduras (Yokohama) — 4:30am ET
Spain v Argentina (Saitama) — 7am ET
Australia v Egypt (Miyagi) — 7am ET
South Africa v Mexico (Sapporo) — 7:30am ET
France v Japan (Yokohama) — 7:30am ET
Men’s soccer at the Olympics — Standings
Group A
Japan
South Africa
Mexico
France
Group B
New Zealand
South Korea
Honduras
Romania
Group C
Egypt
Spain
Argentina
Australia
Group D
Brazil
Germany
Ivory Coast
Saudi Arabia
Men’s soccer at the Olympics — Knockout rounds
Quarterfinals
July 31
1C v 2D (Miyagi) — 4am ET
1A v 2B (Kashima) — 5am ET
1D v 2C (Saitama) — 6am ET
1B v 2A (Yokohama) — 7am ET
Semifinals
Aug. 3
1B/2A v 1D/2C (Kashima) — 4am ET
1A/2B v 1C/2D (Yokohama) — 7am ET
Medal matches
Aug. 6
Bronze medal match (Kashima) — 7am ET
Aug. 7
Gold medal match (Tokyo) — 7:30am ET