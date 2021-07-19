2021 Gold Cup: How to watch, schedule, odds, predictions

The rest of 2021 is set to be a hugely important time for the USMNT, with the conclusion of the CONCACAF Nations League set for early June, followed by the CONCACAF Gold Cup a month later, and the beginning of 2022 World Cup qualifying in September.

The USMNT has named an extremely young squad, while Mexico are the heavy favorites to defend their crown.

This year’s tournament will be played in nine stadiums and seven cities across the United States, with 16 nations — 15 from the region and one guest nation, Qatar.

12 nations qualified through their performance in the 2019-20 Nations League, plus the invitation to Qatar making 13, with Trinidad & Tobago, Haiti and Guadeloupe also qualifying for the tournament, while Guatemala replaced Curacao after the latter suffered a COVID-19 outbreak on the eve of the tournament.

Below is everything you need to know on the Gold Cup this summer.

How to watch, stream: 2021 Gold Cup

When: July 10 to Aug. 1
TV Channel/Stream: Fox, FS1 and FS2
Live updates, stats: Online via NBCSports.com

2021 Gold Cup – Group stage schedule (all kick off times ET)

Saturday, July 10

Mexico 0-0 Trinidad & Tobago

Sunday, July 11

Martinique 1-4 Canada
USA 1-0 Haiti – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Guatemala 2-0 El Salvador

Monday, July 12

Jamaica 2-0 Suriname
Costa Rica 3-1 Guadeloupe

Tuesday, July 13

Qatar 3-3 Panama
Honduras 4-0 Grenada

Wednesday, July 14

Trinidad & Tobago 0-2 El Salvador – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Guatemala 0-3 Mexico – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Thursday, July 15

Haiti 1-4 Canada
Martinique 1-6 USA – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Friday, July 16

Guadeloupe 1-2 Jamaica
Suriname 1-2 Costa Rica

Saturday, July 17

Grenada 0-4 Qatar
Panama 2-3 Honduras

Sunday, July 18

USA 1-0 Canada – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Martinique 1-2 Haiti
Mexico 1-0 El Salvador – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Guatemala 1-1 Trinidad & Tobago

Tuesday, July 20

7 pm: Costa Rica v Jamaica
7 pm: Suriname v Guadeloupe
9 pm: Panama v Grenada
9 pm: Honduras v Qatar

Knockout round schedule

2021 Gold Cup Quarterfinals

Saturday, July 24

Match 25: Winner Group D v Runner-up Group A
Match 26: Winner Group A v Runner up Group D

Sunday, July 25

Match 27: Winner Group C v Runner-up Group B
Match 28: Winner Group B v Runner-up Group C

2021 Gold Cup Semifinals

Thursday, July 29

Match 29: Winner match 25 v Winner match 28
Match 30: Match winner 26 v Match winner 27

2021 Gold Cup Final

Sunday, August 1

Match 31: Winner match 29 v Winner match 30