10 current Premier League players are set to represent six different nations in Olympic soccer at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics beginning this Friday, July 23, through Sunday, Aug. 8.

[ MORE: Women’s Olympic Soccer | Men’s Soccer ]

Seven of the 10 Premier League players are 24 years or younger, while the other three have been chosen as one of their nation’s three over-age players for the men’s under-23 competition (deadline extended a year due to the rescheduling of the 2020 Olympic Games).

[ MORE: Transfer news: Arsenal sign Lokonga; Gabriel Jesus to Juventus ]

The likes of Son Heung-min, Mohamed Salah and William Saliba were set to be included before they either were denied permission by their club sides (Son and Salah) or suffered and injury in the lead-up to the competition (Saliba).

Full list of Premier League players at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

(* player was selected as over-age player)

Arsenal players at 2020 Olympics

Gabriel Martinelli – forward (Brazil)

Aston Villa players at 2020 Olympics

Douglas Luiz – midfielder (Brazil)

Brighton players at 2020 Olympics

Alexis Mac Allister – forward (Argentina)

Burnley players at 2020 Olympics

Chris Wood* – forward (New Zealand)

Everton players at 2020 Olympics

Richarlison – forward (Brazil)

Niels Nkounkou – defender (France)

Manchester City players at 2020 Olympics

Daniel Arzani – midfielder (Australia)

Manchester United players at 2020 Olympics

Eric Bailly* – defender (Ivory Coast)

Amad Diallo – forward (Ivory Coast)

West Ham players at 2020 Olympics

Winston Reid* – defender (New Zealand)

Follow @AndyEdMLS