10 current Premier League players are set to represent six different nations in Olympic soccer at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics beginning this Friday, July 23, through Sunday, Aug. 8.
Seven of the 10 Premier League players are 24 years or younger, while the other three have been chosen as one of their nation’s three over-age players for the men’s under-23 competition (deadline extended a year due to the rescheduling of the 2020 Olympic Games).
The likes of Son Heung-min, Mohamed Salah and William Saliba were set to be included before they either were denied permission by their club sides (Son and Salah) or suffered and injury in the lead-up to the competition (Saliba).
Full list of Premier League players at 2020 Tokyo Olympics
(* player was selected as over-age player)
Arsenal players at 2020 Olympics
- Gabriel Martinelli – forward (Brazil)
Aston Villa players at 2020 Olympics
- Douglas Luiz – midfielder (Brazil)
Brighton players at 2020 Olympics
- Alexis Mac Allister – forward (Argentina)
Burnley players at 2020 Olympics
- Chris Wood* – forward (New Zealand)
Everton players at 2020 Olympics
- Richarlison – forward (Brazil)
- Niels Nkounkou – defender (France)
Manchester City players at 2020 Olympics
- Daniel Arzani – midfielder (Australia)
Manchester United players at 2020 Olympics
- Eric Bailly* – defender (Ivory Coast)
- Amad Diallo – forward (Ivory Coast)
West Ham players at 2020 Olympics
- Winston Reid* – defender (New Zealand)