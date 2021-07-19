Transfer news: Arsenal sign Lokonga; Gabriel Jesus to Juventus

Today’s Premier League transfer news includes Arsenal completing their signing of Albert Sambi Lokonga, Juventus pondering a move for Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus and the Gunners looking to offload Alexandre Lacazette to fund additional signings…

[ MORE: Transfer news: Ben White to Arsenal; Varane to Manchester United ]

Arsenal announce Lokonga transfer

21-year-old midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga has officially joined Arsenal from Belgian side Anderlecht, where he debuted at 18 years old and made 78 appearances for the first team. Lokonga is viewed as a high-potential, versatile midfielder than can play as either an attacking midfielder or a box-to-boxer. Though he is yet to make his senior international debut, Lokonga received his first call-up to Belgian camp earlier this year.

Juventus considering Gabriel Jesus deal

Gabriel Jesus appears to have fallen down the pecking order at Manchester City, prompting Juventus to ponder a deal for the 24-year-old Brazilian forward. Jesus currently has two years left on his contract, thus any deal would warrant a significant transfer fee paid to Manchester City, and therein lies the key potential stumbling block. Man City reportedly value Jesus at nearly $60 million, but Juventus can afford nothing even close to that amount without first selling players of their own. Perhaps a loan deal, with Juventus paying Jesus’s wages this season and including a smaller future fee, can be achieved as a compromise for all involved parties.

Arsenal eyeing Lacazette transfer

Back to north London briefly, Arsenal are reportedly hoping to strike a deal to offload striker Alexandre Lacazette and fund further signings this summer. Lacazette arrived at Arsenal in 2017 for close to $70 million, but he is now 30 years old and has precious little time left to contribute at the top of his game. By the time Arsenal are finished rebuilding the squad to once again compete for Champions League qualification, Lacazette’s prime will already be expired. Timeline-wise, this make too much sense to not do it.

Follow @AndyEdMLS