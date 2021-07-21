Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The USMNT failed to make the Men’s Olympic Soccer tournament again, opening the door for Honduras to join Mexico for the 2020 games in Tokyo.

After being postponed due to COVID, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will take place in Tokyo, Japan, Friday, July 23 – Sunday, August 8, 2021.

[ MORE: Latest schedule for USMNT, USWNT ]

As always, NBC is home to the Olympics and will provide coverage, which can be accessed on local NBC stations as well as streamed on NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports, and Peacock.

Men’s soccer at the Olympics — Squad news

France’s roster is out, and there’s some serious heat with Jonathan Ikone and Eduardo Camavinga the U-23 stars and veterans Andre-Pierre-Gignac, Florian Thauvin, and Teji Savanier in the squad.

Japan has longtime Southampton defender Maya Yoshida as well as Real Madrid prospect Takefusa Kubo. Mexico is also loaded.

Other Premier League players (or PL academy players) include:

Chris Wood (Burnley and New Zealand)

Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Argentina)

Winston Reid (West Ham and New Zealand)

Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa and Brazil)

Caleb Watts (Southampton and Australia)

Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal and Brazil)

Daniel Arzani (Manchester City and Australia)

Eric Bailly (Manchester United and Ivory Coast)

Amad Diallo (Manchester United and Ivory Coast)

Odds for Men’s Olympic Soccer – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Men’s soccer at the Olympics — Group stage

July 22

Egypt v Spain (Sapporo) — 3:30am ET

New Zealand v South Korea (Kashima) — 4am ET

Mexico v France (Tokyo) — 4am ET

Ivory Coast v Saudi Arabia (Yokohama) — 4:30am ET

Argentina v Australia (Sapporo) — 6:30am ET

Japan v South Africa (Tokyo) — 7am ET

Honduras v Romania (Kashima) — 7am ET

Brazil v Germany (Yokohama) — 7:30am ET

July 25

Egypt v Argentina (Sapporo) — 3:30am ET

France v South Africa (Saitama) — 4am ET

New Zealand v Honduras (Kashimi) — 4am ET

Brazil v Ivory Coast (Yokohama) — 4:30am ET

Australia v Spain (Sapporo) — 6:30am ET

Japan v Mexico (Saitama) — 7am ET

Romania v South Korea (Kashima) — 7:m ET

Saudi Arabia v Germany (Yokohama) — 7:30am ET

July 28

Saudi Arabia v Brazil (Saitama) — 4am ET

Germany v Ivory Coast (Miyagi) — 4am ET

Romania v New Zealand (Sapporo) — 4:30am ET

South Korea v Honduras (Yokohama) — 4:30am ET

Spain v Argentina (Saitama) — 7am ET

Australia v Egypt (Miyagi) — 7am ET

South Africa v Mexico (Sapporo) — 7:30am ET

France v Japan (Yokohama) — 7:30am ET

Men’s soccer at the Olympics — Standings

Group A

Japan

South Africa

Mexico

France

Group B

New Zealand

South Korea

Honduras

Romania

Group C

Egypt

Spain

Argentina

Australia

Group D

Brazil

Germany

Ivory Coast

Saudi Arabia

Men’s soccer at the Olympics — Knockout rounds

Quarterfinals

July 31

1C v 2D (Miyagi) — 4am ET

1A v 2B (Kashima) — 5am ET

1D v 2C (Saitama) — 6am ET

1B v 2A (Yokohama) — 7am ET

Semifinals

Aug. 3

1B/2A v 1D/2C (Kashima) — 4am ET

1A/2B v 1C/2D (Yokohama) — 7am ET

Medal matches

Aug. 6

Bronze medal match (Kashima) — 7am ET

Aug. 7

Gold medal match (Tokyo) — 7:30am ET

Follow @NicholasMendola