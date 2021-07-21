Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Major League Soccer’s 26th season is officially underway, as defending MLS champions Columbus Crew forge their title defense with a typically deep chasing pack hot on their heels.

[ MORE: MLS schedule & scoreboard ]

With plenty of summer tournaments going on across the globe over the last month, the focus is now back on MLS as an intriguing battle in the Western and Eastern Conferences takes center stage.

The 2021 regular season officially kicked off on Friday, April 16, and is set to conclude with Decision Day on Nov. 7. MLS Cup 2021 is currently scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 11.

How to watch MLS

Dates & times: Full schedule below

Stream: ESPN+

[ MORE: MLS standings | MLS stats ]

MLS schedule, Week 13

Tuesday, July 20

Vancouver Whitecaps v Houston Dynamo — 10 pm ET

Wednesday, July 21

Inter Miami v New England Revolution — 7:30 pm ET

Columbus Crew v Nashville SC — 7:30 pm ET

Toronto FC v New York Red Bulls — 7:30 pm ET

New York City FC v Montreal Impact — 7:30 pm ET

Chicago Fire v D.C. United — 8 pm ET

FC Cincinnati v Atlanta United — 8 pm ET

Sporting Kansas City v San Jose Earthquakes — 8:30 pm ET

Colorado Rapids v FC Dallas — 9 pm ET

Real Salt Lake v LA Galaxy — 10 pm ET

Portland Timbers v Los Angeles FC — 10:30 pm ET

Thursday, July 22

Orlando City SC v Philadelphia Union — 7:30 pm ET

Austin FC v Seattle Sounders — 9:30 pm ET

MLS Cup 2021 odds – provided by our partner, PointsBet

Seattle Sounders +400

Los Angeles FC +700

Orlando City +800

Sporting Kansas City +800

New England Revolution +1100

Philadelphia Union +1400

Columbus Crew +1600

LA Galaxy +1600

New York City FC +2000

Colorado Rapids +2000

New York Red Bulls +2500

Nashville SC +3300

D.C. United +3300

Portland Timbers +4000

Atlanta United +4000

Minnesota United +4000

Montreal Impact +4000

Real Salt Lake +6600

FC Dallas +8000

FC Cincinnati +8000

Austin FC +9000

Toronto FC +10000

Inter Miami +10000

San Jose Earthquakes +10000

Chicago Fire +15000

Vancouver Whitecaps +20000

