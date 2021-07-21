Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

You can always count on USWNT legend Megan Rapinoe to tell it how it is, and she certainly did that after the shocking shellacking at the hands of Sweden.

The USWNT lost 3-0 in their Tokyo 2020 opener, as Sweden dominated throughout and made Team USA (the favorites to win Olympic Gold) look sluggish and forced them into plenty of mistakes.

Asked about the result after the game, second half substitute Rapinoe didn’t mince her words.

Never change, Pinoe.

“We got our asses kicked, didn’t we? I thought we were a little tight, a little nervous, just doing dumb stuff,” Rapinoe said.

USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski added the following.

“It’s obvious we put ourselves in a big hole, but we’re the only ones who can get ourselves out of it,” Andonovski said. “It’s not going to be easy. We’ve got to get positive results in the next two games, but the fact there is still a chance [means] I know this team is not going to give up.”

How did Sweden dominate USWNT?

Was this a bad loss for the USWNT to kick off the Olympics? Yes.

Are Sweden a very good team? Yes.

Can Team USA recover and reach the knockout rounds? Yes.

There is no doubt this was a huge wake-up call for the USWNT, who were on a 44-game unbeaten run heading into this tournament and the reigning World Cup champions were full of confidence.

They face New Zealand on Saturday and Australia early next week in their final Group G games and it is highly likely they will still reach the quarterfinals (eight of the 12 group stage teams qualify) but Andonovski needs a reaction from his team.

Defensively they just weren’t good enough against Sweden and they were totally overrun in central midfield.

Stina Blackstenius gets it off the post to put Sweden up 2! #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/e92n4yGqhB — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 21, 2021

What will Andonovski change?

Julie Ertz, Carli Lloyd and Megan Rapinoe all started on the bench and you can bet on all three starting the next game.

Their experience will be key in dragging the USWNT back into contention at this tournament, while the likes of Alex Morgan, Rose Lavelle, Tobin Heath and Christen Press will also have to deliver as everything just seemed off for the U.S. against Sweden.

It’s okay, that happens.

The USWNT will be hoping the heavy defeat to Sweden was a one-off and the favorites to prevail in Tokyo can get back on track in a few days’ time.

