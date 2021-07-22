Men’s Soccer at the Olympics: How to watch, schedule, start time, odds

By Nicholas MendolaJul 22, 2021, 10:35 AM EDT
0 Comments

The USMNT failed to make the Men’s Olympic Soccer tournament again, opening the door for Honduras to join Mexico for the 2020 games in Tokyo.

After being postponed due to COVID, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will take place in Tokyo, Japan, Friday, July 23 – Sunday, August 8, 2021.

[ MORE: Latest schedule for USMNT, USWNT ]  

As always, NBC is home to the Olympics and will provide coverage, which can be accessed on local NBC stations as well as streamed on NBCOlympics.comNBC Sports, and Peacock.

More Olympics

USWNT - Sweden
USWNT hammered by Sweden in Olympics opener
Women's Olympic Soccer
Women’s Soccer at the Olympics: How to watch, schedule, start time
Olympic soccer
Premier League players at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Men’s soccer at the Olympics — Squad news

France’s roster is out, and there’s some serious heat with Jonathan Ikone and Eduardo Camavinga the U-23 stars and veterans Andre-Pierre-Gignac, Florian Thauvin, and Teji Savanier in the squad.

Japan has longtime Southampton defender Maya Yoshida as well as Real Madrid prospect Takefusa Kubo. Mexico is also loaded.

Other Premier League players (or PL academy players) include:

Chris Wood (Burnley and New Zealand)
Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Argentina)
Winston Reid (West Ham and New Zealand)
Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa and Brazil)
Caleb Watts (Southampton and Australia)
Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal and Brazil)
Daniel Arzani (Manchester City and Australia)
Eric Bailly (Manchester United and Ivory Coast)
Amad Diallo (Manchester United and Ivory Coast)

Odds for Men’s Olympic Soccer – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

Egypt (+475) | Argentina (-155) | Draw (+270)
New Zealand (+215) | Honduras (+145) | Draw (+200)
France (-650) | South Africa (+1600) | Draw (+675)
Brazil (-375) | Ivory Coast (+1100) | Draw (+460)
Australia (+900) | Spain (-300) | Draw (+400)
Japan (+195) | Mexico (+145) | Draw (+225)
Romania (+320) | South Korea (-105) | Draw (+225)
Saudi Arabia (+800) | Germany (-290) | Draw (+225)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Men’s soccer at the Olympics — Group stage

July 22
Egypt 0-0 Spain (Sapporo)
New Zealand 1-0 South Korea (Kashima)
Mexico 4-1 France (Tokyo)
Ivory Coast 2-1 Saudi Arabia (Yokohama)
Argentina 0-2 Australia (Sapporo)
Japan 1-0 South Africa (Tokyo)
Honduras 0-1 Romania (Kashima)
Brazil 4-2 Germany (Yokohama)

July 25
Egypt v Argentina (Sapporo) — 3:30 am ET
France v South Africa (Saitama) — 4 am ET
New Zealand v Honduras (Kashimi) — 4 am ET
Brazil v Ivory Coast (Yokohama) — 4:30 am ET
Australia v Spain (Sapporo) — 6:30 am ET
Japan v Mexico (Saitama) — 7 am ET
Romania v South Korea (Kashima) — 7 am ET
Saudi Arabia v Germany (Yokohama) — 7:30 am ET

July 28
Saudi Arabia v Brazil (Saitama) — 4 am ET
Germany v Ivory Coast (Miyagi) — 4 am ET
Romania v New Zealand (Sapporo) — 4:30 am ET
South Korea v Honduras (Yokohama) — 4:30 am ET
Spain v Argentina (Saitama) — 7 am ET
Australia v Egypt (Miyagi) — 7 am ET
South Africa v Mexico (Sapporo) — 7:30 am ET
France v Japan (Yokohama) — 7:30 am ET

Men’s soccer at the Olympics — Standings

Group A
Mexico
Japan
South Africa
France

Group B
New Zealand
Romania
South Korea
Honduras

Group C
Australia
Spain
Egypt
Argentina

Group D
Brazil
Ivory Coast
Saudi Arabia
Germany

2020 Men’s Olympic soccer knockout rounds

Quarterfinals

July 31
1C v 2D (Miyagi) — 4 am ET
1A v 2B (Kashima) — 5 am ET
1D v 2C (Saitama) — 6 am ET
1B v 2A (Yokohama) — 7 am ET

Semifinals

August 3
1B/2A v 1D/2C (Kashima) — 4 am ET
1A/2B v 1C/2D (Yokohama) — 7 am ET

2020 Men’s Olympic soccer medal matches

August 6
Bronze medal match (Kashima) — 7 am ET

August 7
Gold medal match (Tokyo) — 7:30 am ET

More women's soccer

Women's Olympic Soccer
Women’s Soccer at the Olympics: How to watch, schedule, start time
Women's Champions League
Chelsea joins Barcelona as UEFA Women’s Champions League will see first-time...
Women's Super League
VIDEO: Man City levels late but Chelsea moves closer to WSL title defense