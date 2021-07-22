Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The USMNT failed to make the Men’s Olympic Soccer tournament again, opening the door for Honduras to join Mexico for the 2020 games in Tokyo.

After being postponed due to COVID, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will take place in Tokyo, Japan, Friday, July 23 – Sunday, August 8, 2021.

As always, NBC is home to the Olympics and will provide coverage, which can be accessed on local NBC stations as well as streamed on NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports, and Peacock.

Men’s soccer at the Olympics — Squad news

France’s roster is out, and there’s some serious heat with Jonathan Ikone and Eduardo Camavinga the U-23 stars and veterans Andre-Pierre-Gignac, Florian Thauvin, and Teji Savanier in the squad.

Japan has longtime Southampton defender Maya Yoshida as well as Real Madrid prospect Takefusa Kubo. Mexico is also loaded.

Other Premier League players (or PL academy players) include:

Chris Wood (Burnley and New Zealand)

Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Argentina)

Winston Reid (West Ham and New Zealand)

Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa and Brazil)

Caleb Watts (Southampton and Australia)

Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal and Brazil)

Daniel Arzani (Manchester City and Australia)

Eric Bailly (Manchester United and Ivory Coast)

Amad Diallo (Manchester United and Ivory Coast)

Odds for Men’s Olympic Soccer – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

Egypt (+475) | Argentina (-155) | Draw (+270)

New Zealand (+215) | Honduras (+145) | Draw (+200)

France (-650) | South Africa (+1600) | Draw (+675)

Brazil (-375) | Ivory Coast (+1100) | Draw (+460)

Australia (+900) | Spain (-300) | Draw (+400)

Japan (+195) | Mexico (+145) | Draw (+225)

Romania (+320) | South Korea (-105) | Draw (+225)

Saudi Arabia (+800) | Germany (-290) | Draw (+225)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Men’s soccer at the Olympics — Group stage

July 22

Egypt 0-0 Spain (Sapporo)

New Zealand 1-0 South Korea (Kashima)

Mexico 4-1 France (Tokyo)

Ivory Coast 2-1 Saudi Arabia (Yokohama)

Argentina 0-2 Australia (Sapporo)

Japan 1-0 South Africa (Tokyo)

Honduras 0-1 Romania (Kashima)

Brazil 4-2 Germany (Yokohama)

July 25

Egypt v Argentina (Sapporo) — 3:30 am ET

France v South Africa (Saitama) — 4 am ET

New Zealand v Honduras (Kashimi) — 4 am ET

Brazil v Ivory Coast (Yokohama) — 4:30 am ET

Australia v Spain (Sapporo) — 6:30 am ET

Japan v Mexico (Saitama) — 7 am ET

Romania v South Korea (Kashima) — 7 am ET

Saudi Arabia v Germany (Yokohama) — 7:30 am ET

July 28

Saudi Arabia v Brazil (Saitama) — 4 am ET

Germany v Ivory Coast (Miyagi) — 4 am ET

Romania v New Zealand (Sapporo) — 4:30 am ET

South Korea v Honduras (Yokohama) — 4:30 am ET

Spain v Argentina (Saitama) — 7 am ET

Australia v Egypt (Miyagi) — 7 am ET

South Africa v Mexico (Sapporo) — 7:30 am ET

France v Japan (Yokohama) — 7:30 am ET

Men’s soccer at the Olympics — Standings

Group A

Mexico

Japan

South Africa

France

Group B

New Zealand

Romania

South Korea

Honduras

Group C

Australia

Spain

Egypt

Argentina

Group D

Brazil

Ivory Coast

Saudi Arabia

Germany

2020 Men’s Olympic soccer knockout rounds

Quarterfinals

July 31

1C v 2D (Miyagi) — 4 am ET

1A v 2B (Kashima) — 5 am ET

1D v 2C (Saitama) — 6 am ET

1B v 2A (Yokohama) — 7 am ET

Semifinals

August 3

1B/2A v 1D/2C (Kashima) — 4 am ET

1A/2B v 1C/2D (Yokohama) — 7 am ET

2020 Men’s Olympic soccer medal matches

August 6

Bronze medal match (Kashima) — 7 am ET

August 7

Gold medal match (Tokyo) — 7:30 am ET

