The USMNT failed to make the Men’s Olympic Soccer tournament again, opening the door for Honduras to join Mexico for the 2020 games in Tokyo.
After being postponed due to COVID, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will take place in Tokyo, Japan, Friday, July 23 – Sunday, August 8, 2021.
As always, NBC is home to the Olympics and will provide coverage, which can be accessed on local NBC stations as well as streamed on NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports, and Peacock.
Men’s soccer at the Olympics — Squad news
France’s roster is out, and there’s some serious heat with Jonathan Ikone and Eduardo Camavinga the U-23 stars and veterans Andre-Pierre-Gignac, Florian Thauvin, and Teji Savanier in the squad.
Japan has longtime Southampton defender Maya Yoshida as well as Real Madrid prospect Takefusa Kubo. Mexico is also loaded.
Other Premier League players (or PL academy players) include:
Chris Wood (Burnley and New Zealand)
Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Argentina)
Winston Reid (West Ham and New Zealand)
Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa and Brazil)
Caleb Watts (Southampton and Australia)
Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal and Brazil)
Daniel Arzani (Manchester City and Australia)
Eric Bailly (Manchester United and Ivory Coast)
Amad Diallo (Manchester United and Ivory Coast)
Men’s soccer at the Olympics — Group stage
July 22
Egypt 0-0 Spain (Sapporo)
New Zealand 1-0 South Korea (Kashima)
Mexico 4-1 France (Tokyo)
Ivory Coast 2-1 Saudi Arabia (Yokohama)
Argentina 0-2 Australia (Sapporo)
Japan 1-0 South Africa (Tokyo)
Honduras 0-1 Romania (Kashima)
Brazil 4-2 Germany (Yokohama)
July 25
Egypt v Argentina (Sapporo) — 3:30 am ET
France v South Africa (Saitama) — 4 am ET
New Zealand v Honduras (Kashimi) — 4 am ET
Brazil v Ivory Coast (Yokohama) — 4:30 am ET
Australia v Spain (Sapporo) — 6:30 am ET
Japan v Mexico (Saitama) — 7 am ET
Romania v South Korea (Kashima) — 7 am ET
Saudi Arabia v Germany (Yokohama) — 7:30 am ET
July 28
Saudi Arabia v Brazil (Saitama) — 4 am ET
Germany v Ivory Coast (Miyagi) — 4 am ET
Romania v New Zealand (Sapporo) — 4:30 am ET
South Korea v Honduras (Yokohama) — 4:30 am ET
Spain v Argentina (Saitama) — 7 am ET
Australia v Egypt (Miyagi) — 7 am ET
South Africa v Mexico (Sapporo) — 7:30 am ET
France v Japan (Yokohama) — 7:30 am ET
Men’s soccer at the Olympics — Standings
Group A
Mexico
Japan
South Africa
France
Group B
New Zealand
Romania
South Korea
Honduras
Group C
Australia
Spain
Egypt
Argentina
Group D
Brazil
Ivory Coast
Saudi Arabia
Germany
2020 Men’s Olympic soccer knockout rounds
Quarterfinals
July 31
1C v 2D (Miyagi) — 4 am ET
1A v 2B (Kashima) — 5 am ET
1D v 2C (Saitama) — 6 am ET
1B v 2A (Yokohama) — 7 am ET
Semifinals
August 3
1B/2A v 1D/2C (Kashima) — 4 am ET
1A/2B v 1C/2D (Yokohama) — 7 am ET
2020 Men’s Olympic soccer medal matches
August 6
Bronze medal match (Kashima) — 7 am ET
August 7
Gold medal match (Tokyo) — 7:30 am ET