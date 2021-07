Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Women’s Olympic soccer tournament is stacked in Tokyo and it should be one heck of a tournament.

And we will have you covered throughout the tournament.

[ MORE: Watch the Olympics live ]

The United States women’s national team have won the last two World Cups, but their 2016 Olympics was a rare failure as the team failed to medal for the first time in six tournaments.

And the USWNT and head coach Vlatko Andonovski got off to the worst possible start in Tokyo, as they lost 3-0 to Sweden and their 44-game unbeaten run is over.

Elsewhere, Great Britain, Brazil and the Netherlands all won, with the latter beating Zambia 10-3 in a wild game. Brazil also beat China 5-0 as Marta and Co. put on a show.

[ MORE: Latest schedule for USMNT, USWNT ]

After being postponed due to COVID, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will take place in Tokyo, Japan, Friday, July 23 – Sunday, August 8, 2021.

As always, NBC is home to the Olympics and will provide coverage, which can be accessed on local NBC stations as well as streamed on NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports, and Peacock.

When is Soccer at Tokyo Olympics 2020?

Soccer is scheduled for Saturday, July 24 – Saturday, August 7.

Who is on the USWNT roster for the Olympics?

A lot of names you know: Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn, Alex Morgan.

And maybe some you don’t. Here’s the 18-player USMNT squad for the Tokyo Olympics.

Odds for Women’s Olympic Soccer, USWNT odds – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Women’s soccer at the Olympics — Group stage

July 21

Great Britain 2-0 Chile (Sapporo)

China 0-5 Brazil (Miyagi)

Sweden 3-0 USWNT (Tokyo) – RECAP, VIDEO, HIGHLIGHTS

Japan 1-1 Canada (Sapporo)

Zambia 3-10 Netherlands (Miyagi)

Australia 2-1 New Zealand (Tokyo)

July 24

Chile v Canada (Sapporo) — 3:30am ET

China v Zambia (Miyagi) — 4am ET

Sweden v Australia (Tokyo) — 4:30am ET

Japan v Great Britain (Sapporo) — 6:30am ET

Netherlands v Brazil (Miyagi) — 7am ET

New Zealand v USWNT (Tokyo) — 7:30am ET

July 27

USWNT v Australia (Kashima) — 4am ET

New Zealand v Sweden (Miyagi) — 4am ET

Canada v Great Britain (Kashima) — 7am ET

Chile v Japan (Miyagi) — 7am ET

Netherlands v China (Yokohama) — 7:30am ET

Brazil v Zambia (Saitama) — 7:30am ET

Women’s soccer at the Olympics — Standings

Group E

Japan

Canada

Great Britain

Chile

Group F

China

Brazil

Zambia

Netherlands

Group G

Sweden

USWNT

Australia

New Zealand

Women’s soccer at the Olympics — Knockout rounds

Quarterfinals

July 30

2E v 2F (Miyagi) — 4am ET

1E v 3F or 3G (Kashima) — 5am ET

1G v 3E or 3F (Saitama) — 6am ET

1F v 2G (Yokohama) — 7am ET

Semifinals

Aug. 2

1F/2G v 2E/2F (Kashima) — 4am ET

1E/3F/3G v 1E/3F/3G (Yokohama) — 7am ET

Medal matches

Aug. 5

Bronze medal match (Kashima) — 4am ET

Gold medal match (Tokyo) — 10pm ET

Follow @NicholasMendola