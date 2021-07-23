Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chivas – San Luis takes center stage this weekend as the Liga MX action returns, as NBC Sports continues to offer everything you need around every single Chivas home game.

CHIVAS – SAN LUIS STREAM LIVE

Telemundo Deports is the home of las Chivas in the United States of America and the 2021 Apertura will be a fun one after they finished the Clausura in superb fashion in 2021.

For the entire Liga MX season, we will have exclusive coverage of Mexican giants Chivas Guadalajara and their home games at Akron Stadium.

Here is more information on what you can expect on Chivas across NBC Sports’ family of channels:

Once the Olympics are over, Telemundo Deportes’ Emmy-award winning expert Miguel Gurwitz will return to lead the network’s pre/post-game and halftime coverage, Futbol Estelar Chivas Extra, alongside the analysis of Mexican soccer legend Carlos Hermosillo, and regular segments by TYM+ host, Ana Jurka. Live match coverage will again be led by six-time Emmy winner Andres Cantor providing play-by-play commentary alongside the analysis of Chivas de Guadalajara veteran, Manuel Sol.

Telemundo Deportes will also continue presenting optional English-language commentary led by Carlos Yustis and Jorge Calvo, available for simultaneous streaming on TelemundoDeportes.com and the Telemundo Deportes App. In addition, English-language audio coverage of the matches will be available on SiriusXM NBC Sports Audio Channel 211.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Live exclusive coverage of the women’s team, Chivas Femenil, and Chivas’ youth teams will also return on Telemundo digital platforms: TelemundoDeportes.com and the Telemundo Deportes app. Regular coverage of Chivas Femenil, including match recaps and interviews, will continue throughout the season on Telemundo Deportes’ show dedicated to women’s sports, Cambio de Juego hosted by Ana Jurka.

Throughout the season, viewers can also find exclusive player interviews and game highlights on Telemundo’s Titulares y Más studio shows: TYM+ Monday through Friday on digital platforms, and Zona Mixta TYM Saturdays and Sundays on Telemundo. Additional multimedia content and programming will also be available across NBCUniversal digital platforms, and Telemundo Deportes’ digital shows #LaContra and RincónSagrado, available on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Below is the latest information on how to watch Chivas in action.

Chivas stream, schedule, TV information

Follow @JPW_NBCSports