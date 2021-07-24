Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has signed a new contract at Manchester United, as Ole will be at the wheel at Old Trafford until the summer of 2024, with the option of a further year.

Solskjaer, 48, took charge on an interim basis in December 2018 after Jose Mourinho was fired, and the former Manchester United striker has been in charge ever since.

After leading United to the Europa League final last season, four cup semifinals and back-to-back top four finishes, Solskjaer has done a very steady job at Old Trafford and has a clear plan.

The plan is to buy talented young players and play fast-paced, counter-attacking football, as Jadon Sancho has arrived for $100 million this summer plus United’s owners, the Glazer family, have spent big to bring in Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes in recent years.

What did Solskjaer have to say?

Speaking about his new contract, Solskjaer was focused on where he can take the club and how he can get the most out of Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood and other young stars, while experienced stars like Maguire, Edinson Cavani and Fernandes will lead the charge.

“Everyone knows the feeling I have for this club, and I am delighted to have signed this new contract. It is an exciting time for Manchester United, we have built a squad with a good balance of youth and experienced players that are hungry for success,” Solskjaer said.

He added: “We’re here to win of course. I can’t say we’re delighted with what’s happened so far because we haven’t won anything, but still, like what I’ve just said, the progress is there and I feel the squad is in a much better place and I think we’re gradually getting there by just what we’re doing every single day. We haven’t got a trophy to show for it, but I think we feel stronger and ready for the next challenge.”

What is next for Manchester United?

Next season is a big one for Solskjaer, and United, as they have to push for the Premier League title and make a deep run in the UEFA Champions League.

This squad can do it, but Solskjaer has to get it right in the big moments and he’s done that a lot more in recent months.

He has made big calls in personnel with David de Gea being dropped for young goalkeeper Dean Henderson and he has increasingly got the best out of Paul Pogba (who may leave this summer) which Mourinho never did, plus bigger names players (Sancho has arrived and Varane could follow suit) are starting to see United as an attractive proposition once again.

Solskjaer has given United an identity which is hard to play against and they are the closest they’ve been to Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea since Sir Alex Ferguson departed in 2013.

Now comes the hard part: getting over the line to win a trophy.

That is the final step for Solskjaer and this group of players and they know the pressure is on them this season to deliver. The good news is that they’re definitely heading in the right direction.

