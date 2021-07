Premier League preseason is in full swing with teams back in full training and playing games here, there and everywhere as they prepare for the 2021-22 season.

Of course, due to the current situation around the globe, PL clubs are going on much shorter preseason breaks than usual and most are remaining in the UK ahead of the new campaign.

Arsenal were due to travel to Florida for the Florida Cup but had to pull out at the last minute due to multiple positive COVID-19 test results and managers will be happy if they can get to the start of the regular season after having a relatively straightforward preseason.

With some help from our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, we will keep you updated with what’s going on at all 20 Premier League clubs in preseason as we build up to the new campaign kicking off on Aug. 13.

Below we will update the latest scores, reaction and analysis from all of the Premier League preseason games.

Premier League preseason schedule – All kick off times listed in EST

Arsenal

Hibernian 2-1 Arsenal – Tuesday July 13, Easter Road

Rangers 2-2 Arsenal – Saturday July 17, Ibrox – DETAILS

Arsenal vs Inter Milan – CALLED OFF

Arsenal vs Everton/Millonarios – CALLED OFF

Arsenal 4-1 Millwall – Saturday, July 24, London Colney training ground

Arsenal vs Chelsea – Sunday August 1, Emirates Stadium, 10am

Tottenham vs Arsenal – Sunday August 8, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, 9am

Aston Villa

Walsall 0-4 Aston Villa – Wednesday July 21, Banks’s Stadium

Stoke 2-0 Aston Villa – Saturday July 24, Bet365 Stadium, 10am

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest – Wednesday July 28, Bodymoor Heath, 8am

Bristol City vs Aston Villa – Saturday July 31, Ashton Gate, 8am

Aston Villa vs Sevilla – Saturday August 7, Villa Park, 10am

Brentford

AFC Wimbledon 0-1 Brentford – Saturday July 17, Plough Lane, 10am

Boreham Wood 0-2 Brentford – Tuesday July 20, Meadow Park, 2:30pm

Manchester United vs Brentford – Wednesday July 28, Old Trafford, 3pm

Brentford vs West Ham – Saturday July 31, Brentford Community Stadium, 10am

Brighton

Rangers vs Brighton – Saturday July 24, Ibrox, 12.30pm

Luton vs Brighton – Saturday July 31, Kenilworth Road, 10am

Brighton vs Getafe – Saturday August 7, Amex Stadium, 2pm

Burnley

Oldham 0-2 Burnley – Saturday July 24, Boundary Park

Blackpool vs Burnley – Tuesday July 27, Bloomfield Road, 2:45pm

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley – Saturday July 31, City Ground, 10am

Chelsea

Chelsea 6-1 Peterborough United – Saturday July 17, Cobham training ground – DETAILS

Bournemouth vs Chelsea – Tuesday July 27, Vitality Stadium, 2:45pm

Arsenal vs Chelsea – Sunday August 1, Emirates Stadium, 10am

Chelsea vs Tottenham – Wednesday August 4, Stamford Bridge, 2:45pm

Chelsea vs Villarreal (Super Cup) – Wednesday August 11, Windsor Park, 3pm

Crystal Palace

Walsall 0-1 Crystal Palace – Saturday July 17, Banks’ Stadium 8am – DETAILS

Ipswich 0-1 Crystal Palace – Saturday July 24, Portman Road

Crystal Palace vs Charlton – Tuesday July 27, Selhurst Park, 2pm

Crystal Palace vs Watford – Saturday August 7, Selhurst Park, 10am

Everton

Everton 3-0 Accrington Stanley – Saturday July 10, Finch Farm

Everton 1-0 Blackburn Rovers – Saturday July 17, Finch Farm

Everton vs Millonarios – Sunday July 25, Camping World Stadium, Florida, 8:30pm

Everton vs Pumas – Thursday July 29, Camping World Stadium, Florida, kick-off time TBC

Manchester United vs Everton – Saturday August 7, Old Trafford, 12pm

Leeds United

Guiseley vs Leeds – Tuesday July 27, Nethermoor Park, 2:30pm

Blackburn vs Leeds – Wednesday July 28, Ewood Park, 2:30pm

Fleetwood vs Leeds – Friday July 30, Highbury Stadium, 2pm

Leicester City

Burton 0-0 Leicester (3-1 to Burton on penalties) – Saturday July 24, Pirelli Stadium

Wycombe Wanderers vs Leicester – Wednesday July 28, Adams Park, 2:30pm

QPR vs Leicester – Saturday July 31, Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, 10am

Leicester vs Man City (Community Shield) – Saturday August 7, Wembley Stadium, 12pm

Liverpool

Mainz 0-1 Liverpool – Friday July 23, DAS.GOLDBERG Stadion – MORE

Hertha Berlin vs Liverpool, Thursday July 29, Tivoli Stadion Tirol – 2:20pm

Liverpool vs Athletic Bilbao, Sunday August 8, Anfield – 11am

Liverpool vs Osasuna, Monday August 9, Anfield – 2pm

Manchester City

Man City vs Preston – Tuesday July 27, City Academy Stadium – 2pm

Troyes vs Man City – Saturday July 31, Stade de l’Aube – 3pm

Leicester vs Man City (Community Shield) – Saturday August 7, Wembley Stadium, 12pm

Manchester United

Derby County 1-2 Manchester United – Sunday July 18, Pride Park

QPR 4-2 Manchester United – Saturday July 24, Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium

Manchester United vs Brentford – Wednesday July 28, Old Trafford, 3pm

Preston vs Man Utd – Saturday July 31, Deepdale, 9am

Manchester United vs Everton – Saturday August 7, Old Trafford, 12pm

Newcastle United

York City 1-0 Newcastle – Sunday July 18, LNER Community Stadium

Doncaster Rovers 2-3 Newcastle – Friday July 23, Keepmoat Stadium

Rotherham vs Newcastle – Tuesday July 27, AESSEAL New York Stadium, 2pm

Burton vs Newcastle – Friday July 30, Pirelli Stadium, 2:45pm

Newcastle vs Norwich – Saturday August 7, St James’ Park, 9am

Norwich City

King’s Lynn Town 1-3 Norwich – Friday July 16, The Walks

Norwich 1-0 Lincoln City – Tuesday July 20, Lotus Training Centre

Norwich 2-0 Huddersfield – Friday July 23, Lotus Training Centre

Sheffield United vs Norwich – Saturday July 31, Bramall Lane, 10m

Norwich vs Gillingham – Tuesday August 3, Carrow Road, 3pm

Newcastle vs Norwich – Saturday August 7, St James’ Park, 9am

Southampton

Southampton 1-1 Fulham – Saturday July 24, Staplewood training ground

Cardiff vs Southampton – Tuesday July 27, Cardiff City Stadium, 2pm

Swansea vs Southampton – Saturday July 31, Liberty Stadium, 10am

Southampton vs Athletic Bilbao – Saturday August 7, St Mary’s Stadium, 10am

Tottenham Hotspur

Leyton Orient 1-1 Tottenham – Saturday July 17, The Breyer Group Stadium – DETAILS

Colchester 0-3 Tottenham – Wednesday July 21, JobServe Community Stadium, 2:45pm

MK Dons vs Tottenham – Wednesday July 28, Stadium MK, 2:45pm

Chelsea vs Tottenham – Wednesday August 4, Stamford Bridge, 2:45pm

Tottenham vs Arsenal – Sunday August 8, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, 9am

Watford

Watford 0-0 West Brom – Saturday July 24, Vicarage Road

Stevenage vs Watford – Tuesday July 27, Lamex Stadium, 2:45pm

Watford vs Barnsley – Saturday July 31, Vicarage Road, 11am

Crystal Palace vs Watford – Saturday August 7, Selhurst Park, 10am

West Ham United

Dundee 2-2 West Ham – Friday July 9, Dens Park

Northampton 1-2 West Ham – Tuesday July 13, Sixfields Stadium

Leyton Orient 0-0 West Ham – Tuesday July 13, Breyer Group Stadium

Reading 0-3 West Ham – Wednesday July 21, Madejski Stadium, 2pm

Celtic 2-6 West Ham – Saturday July 24, Celtic Park

Brentford vs West Ham – Saturday July 31, Brentford Community Stadium, 10am

Wolves

Crewe Alexandra 1-0 Wolves – Saturday July 17, Gresty Road – DETAILS

Real Betis vs Wolves – Saturday July 24, 1pm

Stoke City vs Wolves – Saturday July 31, Bet365 Stadium, 8am

Coventry City vs Wolves – Sunday August 1, Coventry Building Society Arena, 8am

Wolves vs Celta Vigo – Saturday August 7, Molineux, 10am

