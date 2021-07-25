Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The USMNT and Canada picked up quarterfinal victories on Sunday to join Mexico and Qatar in the semifinals of the 2021 Gold Cup.

[ MORE: 2021 Gold Cup hub ]

USA 1-0 Jamaica

The first half was wide open from end to end and wasn’t without high-quality scoring chances either. Matthew Hoppe forced Andre Blake to make a stellar reaction save with a hard-hit volley. Matt Turner went full-stretch to deny Junior Flemmings from outside the penalty area. Kellyn Acosta uncorked a volley from the edge of the area and just missed the target and what would have been a spectacular goal.

What a look for Hoppe! The @USMNT is building the pressure in the first half 👀 pic.twitter.com/LNB8WI8NBm — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 26, 2021

🧤😤 @headdturnerr comes up with a BIG TIME save for the @USMNT pic.twitter.com/TAT90HN5bA — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 26, 2021

Kellyn Acosta didn't miss this by much 👀🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/LIx7Dl6viu — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 26, 2021

The second half lacked the same cohesion and possession that were on display in the first 45 minutes. Hoppe had another crack at Blake, but again the Jamaican goalkeeper was up to the challenge, and that was the best chance the USMNT managed to produce for 35 minutes.

As the game dragged on and appeared header for extra-time, the USMNT began a barrage of crosses into the box in hopes that someone might win a header in front of goal. With 83 minutes on the clock, Hoppe rose highest to meet Cristian Roldan’s floated cross and bag his first USMNT goal.

HOPPE GIVES THE @USMNT THE LEAD IN THE 83RD MINUTE! 😱🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/RTdinsbzGZ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 26, 2021

Up next for the USMNT is a semifinal clash with 2022 World Cup hosts and Gold Cup guest nation Qatar at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Tex., on Thursday (6:30 pm ET).

[ MORE: Gold Cup: Mexico thrashes Honduras; Qatar bounces El Salvador ]

Costa Rica 0-2 Canada

Aside from reaching the Gold Cup semifinals for the first time since 2007, Canada appears to have a legitimate case for the title of “best of the rest in CONCACAF this cycle.” While the USMNT and Mexico — or, is it Mexico and the USMNT? — are expected to resume regular service atop the region, and Canada have their sights set on not only joining their North American neighbors in the 2022 World Cup, but leapfrogging the likes to Jamaica, Honduras and Costa Rica in the process.

Junior Hoilett got the scoring started in the 18th minute and Stephen Eustaquio bagged a second for Canada in the 68th.

What a pass + finish 🔥🔥🔥 Canada is top in the first half 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/i8jY9dg5Xd — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 25, 2021

Eustáquio makes it ✌️ for Canada 🇨🇦 Canada is now 20 minutes away from sealing their spot in the semifinals 💪 pic.twitter.com/YFxKuv7kG7 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 26, 2021

