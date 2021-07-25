Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The USMNT failed to make the Men’s Olympic Soccer tournament again, opening the door for Honduras to join Mexico from the CONCACAF region for the 2020 games in Tokyo.

After being postponed due to COVID, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will take place in Tokyo, Japan, Friday, July 23 – Sunday, August 8, 2021.

What a start to the tournament it has been with some Premier League stars lighting it up in Japan, plus plenty of emerging stars also putting on a show with some shock results.

As always, NBC is home to the Olympics and will provide coverage, which can be accessed on local NBC stations as well as streamed on NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports, and Peacock.

Men’s Olympic soccer results

July 22

Egypt 0-0 Spain (Sapporo) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

New Zealand 1-0 South Korea (Kashima) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

Mexico 4-1 France (Tokyo) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

Ivory Coast 2-1 Saudi Arabia (Yokohama) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

Argentina 0-2 Australia (Sapporo) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

Japan 1-0 South Africa (Tokyo) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

Honduras 0-1 Romania (Kashima) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

Brazil 4-2 Germany (Yokohama) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

A pair of massive underdogs, Australia (+560) and New Zealand (+580), pulled off shocking upsets on the opening day of the men’s Olympic soccer tournament as they beat Argentina and South Korea, respectively, on Thursday.

Lachlan Wales (Western United, A-League) opened the scoring after minutes and Marco Tilio (Melbourne City, A-League) put the game to bed with a second goal in the 80th. Francisco Ortega was sent off in first-half stoppage time, leaving Argentina with just 10 men for the entire second half. In the day’s other upset, Burnley forward Chris Wood scored the only goal in New Zealand’s 1-0 victory over South Korea.

The premier opening-day clash saw Brazil batter Germany to the tune of 4-2, thanks to a hat trick Richarlison. The Everton forward made it 1-0 in the 7th minute, doubled the lead in the 22nd and had his (and Brazil’s) third by the 30-minute mark. Germany pulled back to 3-2 through Nadiem Amiri (Bayer Leverkusen) and Ragnar Ache (Eintracht Frankfurt) in the 57th and 84th minutes, but Paulinho (Bayer Leverkusen) made it 4-2 in stoppage time.

Elsewhere, Mexico throttled France 4-1. Alexis Vega (Chivas de Guadalajara), Francisco Cordova (Club America), Uriel Antuna (Chivas de Guadalajara) and Eduardo Aguirre (Santos Laguna) got the goals for El Tri under-23s. Andre-Pierre Gignac converted from the penalty spot, with France down 2-0, midway through the second half.

Men’s Olympic soccer schedule

Group stage

July 25

Egypt v Argentina (Sapporo) — 3:30 am ET

France v South Africa (Saitama) — 4 am ET

New Zealand v Honduras (Kashimi) — 4 am ET

Brazil v Ivory Coast (Yokohama) — 4:30 am ET

Australia v Spain (Sapporo) — 6:30 am ET

Japan v Mexico (Saitama) — 7 am ET

Romania v South Korea (Kashima) — 7 am ET

Saudi Arabia v Germany (Yokohama) — 7:30 am ET

July 28

Saudi Arabia v Brazil (Saitama) — 4 am ET

Germany v Ivory Coast (Miyagi) — 4 am ET

Romania v New Zealand (Sapporo) — 4:30 am ET

South Korea v Honduras (Yokohama) — 4:30 am ET

Spain v Argentina (Saitama) — 7 am ET

Australia v Egypt (Miyagi) — 7 am ET

South Africa v Mexico (Sapporo) — 7:30 am ET

France v Japan (Yokohama) — 7:30 am ET

Men’s Olympic soccer standings

Group A

Mexico

Japan

South Africa

France

Group B

New Zealand

Romania

South Korea

Honduras

Group C

Australia

Spain

Egypt

Argentina

Group D

Brazil

Ivory Coast

Saudi Arabia

Germany

2020 Men’s Olympic soccer knockout rounds

Quarterfinals

July 31

1C v 2D (Miyagi) — 4 am ET

1A v 2B (Kashima) — 5 am ET

1D v 2C (Saitama) — 6 am ET

1B v 2A (Yokohama) — 7 am ET

Semifinals

August 3

1B/2A v 1D/2C (Kashima) — 4 am ET

1A/2B v 1C/2D (Yokohama) — 7 am ET

2020 Men’s Olympic soccer medal matches

August 6

Bronze medal match (Kashima) — 7 am ET

August 7

Gold medal match (Tokyo) — 7:30 am ET

