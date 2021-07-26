The Women’s Olympic soccer tournament is stacked in Tokyo and it has already been one heck of a tournament.
And we will have you covered throughout.
The United States women’s national team have won the last two World Cups, but their 2016 Olympics was a rare failure as the team failed to medal for the first time in six tournaments.
After being hammered in their opening group game by Sweden, the USWNT hammered New Zealand to get back on track and set up a huge Group G finale with Australia on Tuesday.
Elsewhere, Great Britain and Sweden both qualified for the quarterfinals as the former beat hosts Japan 1-0 and the latter battled past Australia 4-2 as they each made it two wins from two games so far.
Brazil and the Netherlands put on a show in Miyagi with a wild 3-3 draw as Marta scored (her 12th Olympic goal) and Dominique Janssen scored an incredible free kick to keep the Netherlands top of their group, and you can see her stunning strike in the video below. What a hit.
Elsewhere, China and Zambia played out a crazy 4-4 draw as Wang Shuang scored all four goals for China, while Barba Banda has now scored back-to-back hat tricks to kick off the Olympics for Zambia.
They have conceded 14 goals but scored seven and they now face Brazil in their final group game. Expect plenty of goals in that one.
Remember: eight of the 12 teams competing in the women’s tournament reach the last eight, so the top two teams from the three groups make it through, then the two best-placed third-place teams also reach the quarterfinals.
After being postponed due to COVID, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will take place in Tokyo, Japan, Friday, July 23 – Sunday, August 8, 2021.
As always, NBC is home to the Olympics and will provide coverage, which can be accessed on local NBC stations as well as streamed on NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports, and Peacock.
When is Soccer at Tokyo Olympics 2020?
Soccer is scheduled for Saturday, July 24 – Saturday, August 7.
Who is on the USWNT roster for the Olympics?
A lot of names you know: Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn, Alex Morgan, Carli Lloyd, Tobin Heath, Christen Press
And maybe some you don’t. Here’s the 18-player USMNT squad for the Tokyo Olympics.
Women’s soccer at the Olympics — Group stage
July 27
USWNT v Australia (Kashima) — 4am ET
New Zealand v Sweden (Miyagi) — 4am ET
Canada v Great Britain (Kashima) — 7am ET
Chile v Japan (Miyagi) — 7am ET
Netherlands v China (Yokohama) — 7:30am ET
Brazil v Zambia (Saitama) — 7:30am ET
July 24
Chile 1-2 Canada (Sapporo)
China 4-4 Zambia (Miyagi)
Sweden 4-2 Australia (Tokyo)
Japan 0-1 Great Britain (Sapporo)
Netherlands 3-3 Brazil (Miyagi)
New Zealand 1-6 USWNT (Tokyo) – RECAP, ANALYSIS, HIGHLIGHTS
July 21
Great Britain 2-0 Chile (Sapporo) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
China 0-5 Brazil (Miyagi) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
Sweden 3-0 USWNT (Tokyo) – RECAP, ANALYSIS, HIGHLIGHTS
Japan 1-1 Canada (Sapporo) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
Zambia 3-10 Netherlands (Miyagi) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
Australia 2-1 New Zealand (Tokyo) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
Women’s soccer at the Olympics — Standings
Group E
Great Britain – 6 points (Qualified for quarterfinals)
Canada – 4 (Assured of top three finish)
Japan – 1
Chile – 0
Group F
Netherlands – 4
Brazil – 4
China – 1
Zambia – 1
Group G
Sweden – 6 points (Qualified for quarterfinals)
USWNT – 3
Australia – 3
New Zealand – 0
Women’s soccer at the Olympics — Knockout rounds
Quarterfinals
July 30
2E v 2F (Miyagi) — 4am ET
1E v 3F or 3G (Kashima) — 5am ET
1G v 3E or 3F (Saitama) — 6am ET
1F v 2G (Yokohama) — 7am ET
Semifinals
Aug. 2
1F/2G v 2E/2F (Kashima) — 4am ET
1E/3F/3G v 1E/3F/3G (Yokohama) — 7am ET
Medal matches
Aug. 5
Bronze medal match (Kashima) — 4am ET
Gold medal match (Tokyo) — 10pm ET