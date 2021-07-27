Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Women’s Olympic soccer tournament is stacked in Tokyo and it has already been one heck of a tournament.

And we will have you covered throughout.

[ LIVE: Watch USWNT v Australia ]

The United States women’s national team have won the last two World Cups, but their 2016 Olympics was a rare failure as the team failed to medal for the first time in six tournaments.

After being hammered in their opening group game by Sweden, the USWNT hammered New Zealand to get back on track and set up a huge Group G finale with Australia on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, Great Britain and Sweden both qualified for the quarterfinals as the former beat hosts Japan 1-0 and the latter battled past Australia 4-2 as they each made it two wins from two games so far.

[ MORE: Watch the Olympics live ]

Brazil and the Netherlands put on a show in Miyagi with a wild 3-3 draw as Marta scored (her 12th Olympic goal) and Dominique Janssen scored an incredible free kick to keep the Netherlands top of their group, and you can see her stunning strike in the video below. What a hit.

Elsewhere, China and Zambia played out a crazy 4-4 draw as Wang Shuang scored all four goals for China, while Barba Banda has now scored back-to-back hat tricks to kick off the Olympics for Zambia.

They have conceded 14 goals but scored seven and they now face Brazil in their final group game. Expect plenty of goals in that one.

Remember: eight of the 12 teams competing in the women’s tournament reach the last eight, so the top two teams from the three groups make it through, then the two best-placed third-place teams also reach the quarterfinals.

After being postponed due to COVID, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will take place in Tokyo, Japan, Friday, July 23 – Sunday, August 8, 2021.

[ MORE: Latest schedule for USMNT, USWNT ]

As always, NBC is home to the Olympics and will provide coverage, which can be accessed on local NBC stations as well as streamed on NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports, and Peacock.

When is Soccer at Tokyo Olympics 2020?

Soccer is scheduled for Saturday, July 24 – Saturday, August 7.

Who is on the USWNT roster for the Olympics?

A lot of names you know: Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn, Alex Morgan, Carli Lloyd, Tobin Heath, Christen Press

And maybe some you don’t. Here’s the 18-player USMNT squad for the Tokyo Olympics.

Odds for Women’s Olympic Soccer, USWNT odds – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

Women’s soccer at the Olympics — Group stage

July 27

USWNT v Australia (Kashima) — 4am ET

New Zealand v Sweden (Miyagi) — 4am ET

Canada v Great Britain (Kashima) — 7am ET

Chile v Japan (Miyagi) — 7am ET

Netherlands v China (Yokohama) — 7:30am ET

Brazil v Zambia (Saitama) — 7:30am ET

July 24

Chile 1-2 Canada (Sapporo)

China 4-4 Zambia (Miyagi)

Sweden 4-2 Australia (Tokyo)

Japan 0-1 Great Britain (Sapporo)

Netherlands 3-3 Brazil (Miyagi)

New Zealand 1-6 USWNT (Tokyo) – RECAP, ANALYSIS, HIGHLIGHTS

July 21

Great Britain 2-0 Chile (Sapporo) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

China 0-5 Brazil (Miyagi) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

Sweden 3-0 USWNT (Tokyo) – RECAP, ANALYSIS, HIGHLIGHTS

Japan 1-1 Canada (Sapporo) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

Zambia 3-10 Netherlands (Miyagi) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

Australia 2-1 New Zealand (Tokyo) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

Women’s soccer at the Olympics — Standings

Group E

Great Britain – 6 points (Qualified for quarterfinals)

Canada – 4 (Assured of top three finish)

Japan – 1

Chile – 0

Group F

Netherlands – 4

Brazil – 4

China – 1

Zambia – 1

Group G

Sweden – 6 points (Qualified for quarterfinals)

USWNT – 3

Australia – 3

New Zealand – 0

Women’s soccer at the Olympics — Knockout rounds

Quarterfinals

July 30

2E v 2F (Miyagi) — 4am ET

1E v 3F or 3G (Kashima) — 5am ET

1G v 3E or 3F (Saitama) — 6am ET

1F v 2G (Yokohama) — 7am ET

Semifinals

Aug. 2

1F/2G v 2E/2F (Kashima) — 4am ET

1E/3F/3G v 1E/3F/3G (Yokohama) — 7am ET

Medal matches

Aug. 5

Bronze medal match (Kashima) — 4am ET

Gold medal match (Tokyo) — 10pm ET

