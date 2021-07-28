Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The USMNT schedule and USWNT schedule is stacked, as both teams are fired up and ready for a big summer across multiple competitions.

Things won’t let up until August apart from a brief pause. Bring it on.

Gregg Berhalter and the USMNT have won the CONCACAF Nations League to set themselves up for a big summer, as they also have the Gold Cup, friendlies and then World Cup qualifiers starting in September.

As for the USWNT, they have a string of friendlies as they gear up for their showpiece tournament this summer.

The women hope to return to the podium at the Tokyo Olympics after failing to medal in Rio.

How to watch USMNT and USWNT in Nations League, Gold Cup, Olympics, friendlies

Olympics: NBCSports.com and Peacock Premium

CONCACAF Nations League: Paramount Plus, Univision, TUDN

Friendlies: ESPN+ or FoxSports.com

Gold Cup: Fox, FS1 and FS2

USMNT, USWNT schedule for Summer 2021 (All start times ET)

Wednesday, June 9

7pm: USMNT 4-0 Costa Rica international friendly

Thursday, June 10

8:30pm: USWNT 1-0 Portugal international friendly

Sunday, June 13

10pm: USWNT 4-0 Jamaica international friendly

Wednesday, June 16

9pm: USWNT 2-0 Nigeria international friendly

Thursday, July 1

8pm: USWNT 4-0 Mexico international friendly

Monday, July 5

6pm: USWNT 4-0 Mexico international friendly

Saturday, July 10

8:30 pm: USMNT 1-0 Haiti in Gold Cup group stage

Thursday, July 15

9:30 pm: Martinique 1-6 USMNT in Gold Cup group stage

Sunday, July 18

5pm: USMNT 1-0 Canada in Gold Cup group stage

Wednesday, July 21

4:30pm: USWNT 0-3 Sweden in Olympics group stage

Saturday, July 24

7:30am: USWNT 6-1 New Zealand in Olympics group stage

Sunday, July 25

10pm: USMNT 1-0 Jamaica in Gold Cup quarterfinals

Tuesday, July 27

4am: USWNT 0-0 Australia in Olympics group stage

Thursday, July 29

7:30pm: USMNT v Qatar in Gold Cup semifinals

Friday, July 30

7am: USWNT v Netherlands in Olympic quarterfinals

Sunday, August 1

USMNT (if qualified) in Gold Cup final

Monday, August 2

USWNT (if qualified) in Olympic semifinals

Thursday, August 5 or Friday, August 6

USWNT (if qualified) in Olympic bronze medal match or gold medal match

