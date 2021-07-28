Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The latest transfer news focuses on two superstars as Raphael Varane to Manchester United is now agreed and close to completion, while Cristiano Ronaldo appears to be staying at Juventus.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Varane has been linked with United all summer and Real Madrid appeared to be very keen to sell him with just one year left on his contract.

The center back is a huge get for United, who confirmed that Varane will now undergo a medical before completing the move.

Cristiano Ronaldo is in a similar situation at Juve and although he has been linked with a move away from the Italian giants, it appears he may see out his contract in Turin.

Let’s dig a bit deeper on these two transfer reports.

Personal terms, transfer fee agreed between all parties

According to our partners at Sky in Italy over the last few days, personal terms were agreed and Manchester United agreed a transfer fee of $59 million with Real Madrid for Varane.

United then confirmed as much as they’ve made another big summer signing.

𝗕𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗼𝗶𝗿, 𝗥𝗲𝗱𝘀 👋 We have agreed a deal in principle for the transfer of @RaphaelVarane to United! 🔴⚪️⚫️#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 27, 2021

The 28-year-old has won it all at Real Madrid and it is believed that the World Cup winner wanted a fresh challenge and wasn’t going to extend his contract with the Spanish giants beyond next summer.

Is Varane a game-changer for United?

Hmm, probably not. But he’s still a very good signing. Harry Maguire hasn’t really developed a strong partnership with Victor Lindelof or Eric Bailly alongside him and you would think this combination with Varane would work well.

Maguire would take the first knock and be more aggressive in coming out of the back, while Varane is an expert in sweeping up behind and covering. In truth, that’s exactly how his incredibly successful partnership with Sergio Ramos worked for most of the last decade at Real Madrid.

Cutting out some defensive mistakes will be key for United, which Varane will help with, and after signing Jadon Sancho and installing Dean Henderson is their new number one goalkeeper, the final two pieces of the jigsaw for Solskjaer is signing a prolific central striker and a classy holding midfielder.

As of right now, Varane and Sancho coming in is a very good window for the Red Devils. This move shows that United mean business and Varane’s experience will be crucial in helping them take the next step from top four contenders to becoming genuine challengers for serious titles.

Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at Juventus despite multiple offers

It has been reported throughout the summer that PSG, Manchester United and Real Madrid were all interested in signing Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, but that doesn’t seem likely.

A report from Sky Sports states that Ronaldo will be told when he returns to preseason training at Juventus that he will not be sold this summer.

Ronaldo, 36, has one year left on his monster contract at Juve and although their nine-season run of winning the Italian title came to an end last season, they still qualified for the Champions League and Juve intend to keep hold of Serie A’s reigning top goalscorer.

This means that Ronaldo is very likely to leave for free in the summer of 2022 and that leaves so many options on the table for him. Will he head to MLS? What about a return to Manchester United? Is he heading to PSG next?

He’s the kind of player, and person, who wants to win it all and in every country, and he’s now won titles in England, Spain and Italy, so you’d imagine France or Germany are next on his list…

Whatever he decides, he has six months or so to figure it out before he can agree a free transfer to a non-Italian club from January onwards.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports