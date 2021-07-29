Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The rest of 2021 is set to be a hugely important time for the USMNT as they won the CONCACAF Nations League, and have now made a deep run in the CONCACAF Gold Cup, while 2022 World Cup qualifying kicks off in September.

[ MORE: 2021 Gold Cup squads for every team ]

The USMNT has named an extremely young squad, while Mexico are the heavy favorites to defend their crown and the final four has been set.

Guest team Qatar will play the USMNT in the semifinals in Austin on Saturday, while Mexico will face Canada in Houston on the same day for a place in the final.

This year’s tournament will be played in nine stadiums and seven cities across the United States, with 16 nations — 15 from the region and one guest nation, Qatar.

12 nations qualified through their performance in the 2019-20 Nations League, plus the invitation to Qatar making 13, with Trinidad & Tobago, Haiti and Guadeloupe also qualifying for the tournament, while Guatemala replaced Curacao after the latter suffered a COVID-19 outbreak on the eve of the tournament.

[ MORE: Berhalter names 23-man USMNT roster for Gold Cup ]

Below is everything you need to know about the tournament this summer.

How to watch, stream: 2021 Gold Cup

When: July 10 to Aug. 1

TV Channel/Stream: Fox, FS1 and FS2

Live updates, stats: Online via NBCSports.com

2021 Gold Cup – Knockout round schedule (all kick off times ET)

Semifinals

Thursday, July 29

Match 29: Qatar v USA, 7:30pm – Austin

Match 30: Mexico v Canada, 10pm – Houston

Final

Sunday, August 1

Match 31: Winner match 29 v Winner match 30, 8:30pm ET – Las Vegas

2021 Gold Cup results – Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals

Saturday, July 24

Qatar 3-2 El Salvador – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Mexico 3-0 Honduras – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday, July 25

Costa Rica 0-2 Canada – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

USA 1-0 Jamaica – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Group stage

Saturday, July 10

Mexico 0-0 Trinidad & Tobago

Sunday, July 11

Martinique 1-4 Canada

USA 1-0 Haiti – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Guatemala 2-0 El Salvador

Monday, July 12

Jamaica 2-0 Suriname

Costa Rica 3-1 Guadeloupe

Tuesday, July 13

Qatar 3-3 Panama

Honduras 4-0 Grenada

Wednesday, July 14

Trinidad & Tobago 0-2 El Salvador – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Guatemala 0-3 Mexico – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Thursday, July 15

Haiti 1-4 Canada

Martinique 1-6 USA – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Friday, July 16

Guadeloupe 1-2 Jamaica

Suriname 1-2 Costa Rica

Saturday, July 17

Grenada 0-4 Qatar

Panama 2-3 Honduras

Sunday, July 18

USA 1-0 Canada – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Martinique 1-2 Haiti

Mexico 1-0 El Salvador – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Guatemala 1-1 Trinidad & Tobago

Tuesday, July 20

Costa Rica 1-0 Jamaica

Suriname 2-1 Guadeloupe

Panama 3-1 Grenada

Honduras 0-2 Qatar

Follow @AndyEdMLS