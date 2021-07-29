Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The latest transfer news sees Jules Kounde linked with a move to Chelsea, while Aaron Ramsey to Tottenham is a juicy report.

Kounde, 22, is one of the top young defenders in Europe and has shone at Sevilla in recent seasons. The French international has previously been linked with a move to both Tottenham, Manchester City and Manchester United, but it appears he could bring down the average age of Chelsea’s defense instead.

Staying in London, former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey could be heading back to the Premier League as a report suggests Juventus want to offload the Welsh star and two clubs are leading the charge. One potential destination will not please Arsenal fans…

Let’s break down some of the latest transfer reports.

Chelsea set to bolster defense?

It is an area which has improved drastically since Thomas Tuchel arrived in January, but it appears Chelsea want to strengthen their defense further.

A report from Fabrizio Romano, via our partners at Sky in Italy, states that Chelsea are in talks with Sevilla to sign Jules Kounde.

“Chelsea have opened official talks with Sevilla for Jules Kounde. He’s the main target as center back, negotiations ongoing to reach an agreement. Kounde is open to accept Chelsea as next clubs as he wants Champions League football. Now it’s up to the two clubs.”

Kounde, who can also play right back and is comfortable in a back four or three in a central role, has been chased by top Premier League teams for many transfer windows.

It appears Chelsea have made their move and this move makes so much sense.

The Blues are trying to make the average age of their squad younger all of the time and although the likes of Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta put in sensational displays to help them finish in the top four of the Premier League and win the UEFA Champions League last season, Tuchel will be looking to the future.

With Reece James or Azpilicueta at right wing-back, Kounde would surely slot in well as a right-sided center back in Tuchel’s preferred 3-4-2-1 system.

Once again, this is another savvy move from Chelsea and highlights the great work Tuchel is doing on the pitch and the recruitment staff are doing just as well in the background. Kounde will cost a lot and has three years left on his current deal at Sevilla, but Chelsea aren’t afraid to pay big money for the right player.

Aaron Ramsey to Tottenham?

A report from Spanish outlet Sport claims that Juventus will offload Aaron Ramsey and replace him with Miralem Pjanic this summer, and that they have two offers from the Premier League for Ramsey.

One from Wolves and one from Tottenham.

Ramsey, 30, was a star at Arsenal for many seasons so a potential move to Spurs wouldn’t go down too well in either side of north London, but can Tottenham really be picky right now?

Fabio Paratici is working his magic in the transfer market to reshape the squad and Spurs have already brought in Bryan Gil and Pierluigi Gollini and they’ve offloaded Erik Lamela, Juan Foyth and Toby Alderweireld so far this summer.

As for Ramsey, his quality is undoubted but his injury record is not.

That would allow a team to pick him up for cheap, or on a loan deal, and that may suit Spurs well. The main issue here is that Spurs are pretty stacked in central midfield.

Would Ramsey start ahead of Giovani Lo Celso, Dele Alli and Tanguy Ndombele as an attack-minded central midfielder? Maybe, but it all depends on his form and fitness.

He showed up well at EURO 2020 this summer and if Spurs are able to work out a deal with Juve to pay some of his wages (he has a monster contract which runs out in 2023) and take Ramsey on loan, that could be a good situation for everyone.

Well, as long as Tottenham’s fans are okay with putting his Arsenal links to one side…

