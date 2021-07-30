Manchester United unveil “Class of ’92”-inspired retro away kit

Manchester United have unveiled a retro kit originally made famous by the club’s “Class of ’92” generation, to serve as the Red Devils away kit for the upcoming 2021-22 Premier League season.

From the club’s official website:

The iconic “snowflake” jersey of 1990-92 is one of the most popular kits in United history, so it’s no surprise that you can see it on terraces at pretty much every game.

It’s a kit that nobody has forgotten about, and one that has transcended generations. It also inspired our recent collaboration with adidas and Pharrell Williams to create the Human Race FC jersey last season.