The Men’s Olympic Soccer tournament has delivered drama, goals and shocks galore during the group stage.

After being postponed due to COVID, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will take place in Tokyo, Japan, Friday, July 23 – Sunday, August 8, 2021.

The USMNT failed to make the Olympics again, opening the door for Honduras to join Mexico from the CONCACAF region for the 2020 games in Tokyo.

What a start to the tournament it has been with some Premier League stars lighting it up in Japan, plus plenty of emerging stars also putting on a show with some shock results.

Men’s Olympic soccer schedule – knockout rounds

Quarterfinals

July 31

Spain v Ivory Coast (Miyagi) — 4 am ET

Japan v New Zealand (Kashima) — 5 am ET

Brazil v Egypt (Saitama) — 6 am ET

South Korea v Mexico (Yokohama) — 7 am ET

Semifinals

August 3

1B/2A v 1D/2C (Kashima) — 4 am ET

1A/2B v 1C/2D (Yokohama) — 7 am ET

2020 Men’s Olympic soccer schedule – medal matches

August 6

Bronze medal match (Kashima) — 7 am ET

August 7

Gold medal match (Tokyo) — 7:30 am ET

Odds for Men’s Olympic soccer – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

Spain (-230) | Ivory Coast (+700) | Draw (+325)

Japan (-375) | New Zealand (+1100) | Draw (+440)

Brazil (-280) | Egypt (+750) | Draw (+400)

South Korea (+210) | Mexico (+130) | Draw (+240)

Men’s Olympic soccer results

Group stage

July 28

Saudi Arabia 1-3 Brazil (Saitama)

Germany 1-1 Ivory Coast (Miyagi)

Romania 0-0 New Zealand (Sapporo)

South Korea 6-0 Honduras (Yokohama)

Spain 1-1 Argentina (Saitama)

Australia 0-2 Egypt (Miyagi)

South Africa 0-3 Mexico (Sapporo)

France -0-4 Japan (Yokohama)

July 25

Egypt 0-1 Argentina (Sapporo)

France 4-3 South Africa (Saitama)

New Zealand 2-3 Honduras (Kashimi)

Brazil 0-0 Ivory Coast (Yokohama)

Australia 0-1 Spain (Sapporo

Japan 2-1 Mexico (Saitama)

Romania 0-4 South Korea (Kashima)

Saudi Arabia 2-3 Germany (Yokohama)

The top story of men’s Olympic soccer was undoubtedly the massive upsets which occurred and saw all four of Argentina, France, Germany and South Korea beaten (heavily, in some cases) on day 1. Therefore, the story of day 2 was the rebound victories of four of the tournament’s favorites.

That’s not to say that every — or any — one of them were easy. Take France as an example: After being hammered 4-1 by Mexico, Les Bleus found themselves 3-2 down to South Africa in the 85th minute. France were then awarded a penalty, Andre-Pierre Gignac (Tigres) converted to complete his hat trick for 3-3 and Teji Savanier (Montpellier) thumped a low strike from the edge of the box in stoppage time for a late, dramatic 4-3 win.

As comfortable as South Korea’s 4-0 victory over Romania looks on paper, the truth is it was a 2-0 game into the 84th minute. Then came a quick-fire double from Valencia starlet Lee Kang-In in the 84th and 90th minutes to put the game away. Germany had even more trouble with Saudi Arabia, who erased a pair of one-goal deficits in there 3-2 defeat. The score was 2-2 and Germany were a man down for the final 23 minutes, but Felix Uduokhai (Augsburg) found a winner in the 75th anyway.

Same story for Argentina: level at 0-0 for 50 minutes, grabbed a goal through defender Facundo Medina (Lens) in the 52nd and held on for three points.

July 22

Egypt 0-0 Spain (Sapporo) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

New Zealand 1-0 South Korea (Kashima) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

Mexico 4-1 France (Tokyo) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

Ivory Coast 2-1 Saudi Arabia (Yokohama) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

Argentina 0-2 Australia (Sapporo) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

Japan 1-0 South Africa (Tokyo) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

Honduras 0-1 Romania (Kashima) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

Brazil 4-2 Germany (Yokohama) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

A pair of massive underdogs, Australia (+560) and New Zealand (+580), pulled off shocking upsets on the opening day of the men’s Olympic soccer tournament as they beat Argentina and South Korea, respectively, on Thursday.

Lachlan Wales (Western United, A-League) opened the scoring after minutes and Marco Tilio (Melbourne City, A-League) put the game to bed with a second goal in the 80th. Francisco Ortega was sent off in first-half stoppage time, leaving Argentina with just 10 men for the entire second half. In the day’s other upset, Burnley forward Chris Wood scored the only goal in New Zealand’s 1-0 victory over South Korea.

The premier opening-day clash saw Brazil batter Germany to the tune of 4-2, thanks to a hat trick Richarlison. The Everton forward made it 1-0 in the 7th minute, doubled the lead in the 22nd and had his (and Brazil’s) third by the 30-minute mark. Germany pulled back to 3-2 through Nadiem Amiri (Bayer Leverkusen) and Ragnar Ache (Eintracht Frankfurt) in the 57th and 84th minutes, but Paulinho (Bayer Leverkusen) made it 4-2 in stoppage time.

Elsewhere, Mexico throttled France 4-1. Alexis Vega (Chivas de Guadalajara), Francisco Cordova (Club America), Uriel Antuna (Chivas de Guadalajara) and Eduardo Aguirre (Santos Laguna) got the goals for El Tri under-23s. Andre-Pierre Gignac converted from the penalty spot, with France down 2-0, midway through the second half.

Men’s Olympic soccer final standings – group stage

First- and second-place finishers advanced to the knockout rounds

Group A

Japan – 9 points

Mexico – 6

France – 3

South Africa – 0

Group B

South Korea – 6

New Zealand – 4

Romania – 4

Honduras – 3

Group C

Spain – 5

Egypt – 4

Australia – 4

Argentina – 3

Group D

Brazil – 7

Ivory Coast – 5

Germany – 4

Saudi Arabia – 0

