The Women’s Olympic soccer tournament is stacked in Tokyo and it has already been one heck of a tournament.

And we will have you covered throughout.

The United States women’s national team have won the last two World Cups, but their 2016 Olympics was a rare failure as the team failed to medal for the first time in six tournaments.

After being hammered in their opening group game by Sweden, the USWNT hammered New Zealand to get back on track and then drew with Australia to finish second in Group G and limp into the knockout rounds.

Due to finishing second in their group, the USWNT will now face the Netherlands (the number four ranked team in the world who scored 21 goals in the group stage…) in the quarterfinals in a rematch of the 2019 World Cup final.

A superb first touch and finish from Vivianne Miedema. Sensational. #USWNT defenders just couldn't put her under enough pressure. Clinical. #Olympics #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/Gvpqvnkl2T — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) July 30, 2021

✅ First start at #Olympics

✅ First goal Have a night, Lynn Williams! The #NWSL star comes up hugeeee for the 🇺🇸 #USWNT v Netherlands pic.twitter.com/pzObgFXAZ8 — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) July 30, 2021

Sweden won Group G with a perfect three wins out of three, Great Britain won Group E and remain unbeaten and racked up seven points, while the Netherlands won Group F and edged out Brazil on goal difference as they both finished with seven points.

Hosts Japan and an emerging Australia side clinched the final two spots in the quarterfinals as the best-placed third-place teams.

The goal of the tournament so far is from Dominique Janssen, who scored an incredible free kick for the Netherlands against Brazil, and you can see her stunning strike in the video below. What a hit.

After being postponed due to COVID, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will take place in Tokyo, Japan, Friday, July 23 – Sunday, August 8, 2021.

As always, NBC is home to the Olympics and will provide coverage, which can be accessed on local NBC stations as well as streamed on NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports, and Peacock.

When is Soccer at Tokyo Olympics 2020?

Soccer is scheduled for Saturday, July 24 – Saturday, August 7.

Who is on the USWNT roster for the Olympics?

A lot of names you know: Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn, Alex Morgan, Carli Lloyd, Tobin Heath, Christen Press

And maybe some you don’t. Here’s the 18-player USMNT squad for the Tokyo Olympics.

Women’s soccer at the Olympics — Knockout rounds

Quarterfinals

Friday, July 30

Match 22: Canada v Brazil (Miyagi) — 4am ET

Match 19: Great Britain v Australia (Kashima) — 5am ET

Match 21: Sweden v Japan (Saitama) — 6am ET

Match 20: Netherlands v USWNT (Yokohama) — 7am ET

Semifinals

Aug. 2

Winner of Match 20 v Winner of Match 22 (Kashima) — 4am ET

Winner of Match 19 v Winner of Match 21 (Yokohama) — 7am ET

Medal matches

Aug. 5

Bronze medal match (Kashima) — 4am ET

Gold medal match (Tokyo) — 10pm ET

Women’s soccer at the Olympics — Group stage

July 27

USWNT 0-0 Australia (Kashima) – RECAP, ANALYSIS, HIGHLIGHTS

New Zealand 0-2 Sweden (Miyagi)

Canada 1-1 Great Britain (Kashima)

Chile 0-1 Japan (Miyagi)

Netherlands 8-2 China (Yokohama)

Brazil 1-0 Zambia (Saitama)

July 24

Chile 1-2 Canada (Sapporo)

China 4-4 Zambia (Miyagi)

Sweden 4-2 Australia (Tokyo)

Japan 0-1 Great Britain (Sapporo)

Netherlands 3-3 Brazil (Miyagi)

New Zealand 1-6 USWNT (Tokyo) – RECAP, ANALYSIS, HIGHLIGHTS

July 21

Great Britain 2-0 Chile (Sapporo) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

China 0-5 Brazil (Miyagi) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

Sweden 3-0 USWNT (Tokyo) – RECAP, ANALYSIS, HIGHLIGHTS

Japan 1-1 Canada (Sapporo) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

Zambia 3-10 Netherlands (Miyagi) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

Australia 2-1 New Zealand (Tokyo) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

Women’s soccer at the Olympics — Standings

Group E

Great Britain – 7 points (Qualified for quarterfinals)

Canada – 5 (Qualified for quarterfinals)

Japan – 4 (Qualified for quarterfinals)

Chile – 0

Group F

Netherlands – 7 (Qualified for quarterfinals)

Brazil – 7 (Qualified for quarterfinals)

China – 1

Zambia – 1

Group G

Sweden – 9 points (Qualified for quarterfinals)

USWNT – 4 (Qualified for quarterfinals)

Australia – 4 (Qualified for quarterfinals)

New Zealand – 0

