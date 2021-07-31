The rest of 2021 is set to be a hugely important time for the USMNT as they won the CONCACAF Nations League, and have now made a deep run in the CONCACAF Gold Cup, while 2022 World Cup qualifying kicks off in September.
The USMNT has named an extremely young squad, while Mexico are the heavy favorites to defend their crown and the final four has been set.
Guest team Qatar will play the USMNT in the semifinals in Austin on Thursday, while Mexico will face Canada in Houston on the same day for a place in the final.
This year’s tournament will be played in nine stadiums and seven cities across the United States, with 16 nations — 15 from the region and one guest nation, Qatar.
12 nations qualified through their performance in the 2019-20 Nations League, plus the invitation to Qatar making 13, with Trinidad & Tobago, Haiti and Guadeloupe also qualifying for the tournament, while Guatemala replaced Curacao after the latter suffered a COVID-19 outbreak on the eve of the tournament.
Below is everything you need to know about the tournament this summer.
How to watch, stream: 2021 Gold Cup
When: July 10 to Aug. 1
TV Channel/Stream: Fox, FS1 and FS2
Live updates, stats: Online via NBCSports.com
2021 Gold Cup – Knockout round schedule (all kick off times ET)
Final
Sunday, August 1
Match 31: USA v Mexico, 8:30 pm – Las Vegas
2021 Gold Cup results – Knockout rounds
Semifinals
Thursday, July 29
Qatar 0-1 USA – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Mexico 2-1 Canada – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Quarterfinals
Saturday, July 24
Qatar 3-2 El Salvador – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Mexico 3-0 Honduras – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Sunday, July 25
Costa Rica 0-2 Canada – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
USA 1-0 Jamaica – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Group stage
Saturday, July 10
Mexico 0-0 Trinidad & Tobago
Sunday, July 11
Martinique 1-4 Canada
USA 1-0 Haiti – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Guatemala 2-0 El Salvador
Monday, July 12
Jamaica 2-0 Suriname
Costa Rica 3-1 Guadeloupe
Tuesday, July 13
Qatar 3-3 Panama
Honduras 4-0 Grenada
Wednesday, July 14
Trinidad & Tobago 0-2 El Salvador – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Guatemala 0-3 Mexico – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Thursday, July 15
Haiti 1-4 Canada
Martinique 1-6 USA – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Friday, July 16
Guadeloupe 1-2 Jamaica
Suriname 1-2 Costa Rica
Saturday, July 17
Grenada 0-4 Qatar
Panama 2-3 Honduras
Sunday, July 18
USA 1-0 Canada – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Martinique 1-2 Haiti
Mexico 1-0 El Salvador – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Guatemala 1-1 Trinidad & Tobago
Tuesday, July 20
Costa Rica 1-0 Jamaica
Suriname 2-1 Guadeloupe
Panama 3-1 Grenada
Honduras 0-2 Qatar