The rest of 2021 has been a hugely important time for the USMNT after winning the CONCACAF Nations League, and have now made a deep run in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final just before 2022 World Cup qualifying kicks off in September.

[ MORE: USMNT survives Qatar scare, sets up USA – Mexico final ]

The USMNT brought an extremely young group to this Gold Cup, while Mexico called in a virtual first-team squad and are rightly the heavy favorites to defend their crown. The final has been set.

This year’s tournament has been played in nine stadiums and seven cities across the United States, with 16 nations — 15 from the region and one guest nation, Qatar.

[ MORE: Mexico reaches final amid controversy involving homophobic chant ]

12 nations qualified through their performance in the 2019-20 Nations League, plus the invitation to Qatar making 13, with Trinidad & Tobago, Haiti and Guadeloupe also qualifying for the tournament, while Guatemala replaced Curacao after the latter suffered a COVID-19 outbreak on the eve of the tournament.

Below is everything you need to know about the tournament this summer.

How to watch, stream: 2021 Gold Cup

When: July 10 to Aug. 1

TV Channel/Stream: Fox, FS1 and FS2

Live updates, stats: Online via NBCSports.com

2021 Gold Cup – Knockout round schedule (all kick off times ET)

Final

Sunday, August 1

Match 31: USA v Mexico, 8:30 pm – Las Vegas

2021 Gold Cup results – Knockout rounds

Semifinals

Thursday, July 29

Qatar 0-1 USA – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Mexico 2-1 Canada – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Quarterfinals

Saturday, July 24

Qatar 3-2 El Salvador – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Mexico 3-0 Honduras – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday, July 25

Costa Rica 0-2 Canada – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

USA 1-0 Jamaica – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Group stage

Saturday, July 10

Mexico 0-0 Trinidad & Tobago

Sunday, July 11

Martinique 1-4 Canada

USA 1-0 Haiti – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Guatemala 2-0 El Salvador

Monday, July 12

Jamaica 2-0 Suriname

Costa Rica 3-1 Guadeloupe

Tuesday, July 13

Qatar 3-3 Panama

Honduras 4-0 Grenada

Wednesday, July 14

Trinidad & Tobago 0-2 El Salvador – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Guatemala 0-3 Mexico – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Thursday, July 15

Haiti 1-4 Canada

Martinique 1-6 USA – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Friday, July 16

Guadeloupe 1-2 Jamaica

Suriname 1-2 Costa Rica

Saturday, July 17

Grenada 0-4 Qatar

Panama 2-3 Honduras

Sunday, July 18

USA 1-0 Canada – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Martinique 1-2 Haiti

Mexico 1-0 El Salvador – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Guatemala 1-1 Trinidad & Tobago

Tuesday, July 20

Costa Rica 1-0 Jamaica

Suriname 2-1 Guadeloupe

Panama 3-1 Grenada

Honduras 0-2 Qatar

