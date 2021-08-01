The USMNT schedule and USWNT schedule is stacked, as both teams are fired up and ready for a big summer across multiple competitions.
Things won’t let up until August apart from a brief pause. Bring it on.
Gregg Berhalter and the USMNT have won the CONCACAF Nations League to set themselves up for a big summer, as they also have the Gold Cup, friendlies and then World Cup qualifiers starting in September.
As for the USWNT, they have a string of friendlies as they gear up for their showpiece tournament this summer.
The women hope to return to the podium at the Tokyo Olympics after failing to medal in Rio, and they are in the latter stages of the 2020 Olympics.
How to watch USMNT and USWNT in Nations League, Gold Cup, Olympics, friendlies
Olympics: NBCSports.com and Peacock Premium
CONCACAF Nations League: Paramount Plus, Univision, TUDN
Friendlies: ESPN+ or FoxSports.com
Gold Cup: Fox, FS1 and FS2
USMNT, USWNT schedule for Summer 2021 (All start times ET)
Wednesday, June 9
7pm: USMNT 4-0 Costa Rica international friendly
Thursday, June 10
8:30pm: USWNT 1-0 Portugal international friendly
Sunday, June 13
10pm: USWNT 4-0 Jamaica international friendly
Wednesday, June 16
9pm: USWNT 2-0 Nigeria international friendly
Thursday, July 1
8pm: USWNT 4-0 Mexico international friendly
Monday, July 5
6pm: USWNT 4-0 Mexico international friendly
Saturday, July 10
8:30 pm: USMNT 1-0 Haiti in Gold Cup group stage
Thursday, July 15
9:30 pm: Martinique 1-6 USMNT in Gold Cup group stage
Sunday, July 18
5pm: USMNT 1-0 Canada in Gold Cup group stage
Wednesday, July 21
4:30pm: USWNT 0-3 Sweden in Olympics group stage
Saturday, July 24
7:30am: USWNT 6-1 New Zealand in Olympics group stage
Sunday, July 25
10pm: USMNT 1-0 Jamaica in Gold Cup quarterfinals
Tuesday, July 27
4am: USWNT 0-0 Australia in Olympics group stage
Thursday, July 29
7:30pm: USMNT 1-0 Qatar in Gold Cup semifinals
Friday, July 30
7am: USWNT 2-2 Netherlands in Olympic quarterfinals (USA won 4-2 on penalty kicks)
Sunday, August 1
USMNT v Mexico in Gold Cup final
Monday, August 2
USWNT v Canada in Olympic semifinals
Thursday, August 5 or Friday, August 6
USWNT (if qualified) in Olympic bronze medal match or gold medal match