Plenty of new Premier League kits for the 2021-22 season have been released, so let’s have a look at the fresh jerseys for next season.

Premier League clubs have started to roll out their new kits and some have even worn their shirts for next season already.

Based on those previews and the newly-released kits, we will have a go at ranking the best of the bunch.

Remember: there is no right or wrong answer here. It all comes down to taste.

Anyway, below are the new Premier League kits for the 2021-22 season which have been released, so far, and we will update this over the summer with more rankings and thoughts.

Ranking new Premier League kits for the 2021-22 season

1. Manchester City

What an absolute beauty both the home and away kits are. Starting with the all blue home kit which is just pure. The white panels on the ribs also add a really nice touch. City have kept it simple, like a lot of teams this season, and the end product is sensational. Note to all kit suppliers: simplicity is underrated.

City have kept it simple with their away kit too and the crisp white kit with a hint of purple and pink is a lovely addition from Puma. Well done. Top of the Premier League last season and top of the new Premier League kit rankings this summer.

2. Liverpool

Simple but with a touch of class, this Liverpool home shirt is a beauty. The slight diagonal lines through the kit are beautiful, and so too is the orangey-red trim. Their away kit pushes them up in our latest rankings, as it is a nod to some of their past away jerseys and is extremely stylish. You can wear that away number with some jeans out at the pub.

Crafted in stone, celebrated in style 👌 Our new @nikefootball away kit 🔥 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 8, 2021

3. Everton

Gorgeous third and away kits from Hummel, who have a nod to Everton’s past. The Danish brand are back in the soccer game in a big way and they’re doing a fantastic job to update some of these retro looks. Everton’s fans are happy. With their kit.

As for the home kit, well, a lot of Everton fans were underwhelmed as it was released after the away kit but it is still very nice. Hummel are fast becoming one of the go-to kit brands.

Introducing our 2021/22 @hummel1923 third kit – available now! 🤍 — Everton (@Everton) July 28, 2021

4. Arsenal

A lovely retro look to the yellow away jersey. The logo is a throwback one too, and I love how huge it is! This shade of yellow is also fantastic and really takes you back to the 1970s. Which, with a retro design, is precisely what they’re trying to do. Well done. As for the home kit, it’s okay. Nothing too special about it, but it’s not bad either. The blue trim and sponsor stripes is a nice touch and looks like the kits from the glorious mid 1990s.

Where we belong. Our new @adidasfootball home kit ❤️ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 16, 2021

5. Tottenham

A fresh look for 2021/22! 😎 ⤵️ Check out our new @nikefootball home kit.#THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 24, 2021

Keeping it simple is sometimes the best thing to do and Spurs have done that. The result is this elegant number, and it will be a huge favorite with the fans. The sleek look and pure white design is classic and this is retro with modern touches. Will Harry Kane be wearing this kit, though?

As for the away kit, well, it’s out there. The cosmic theme is definitely different and you know what, I kind of like it. There’s a lot of negativity around Spurs right now given the Kane saga, taking a long time to hire a new manager and more, but they’ve had some fun with this away kit. It’s so different that it works.

😍 A true 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗰 at home.

😎 ᴜɴʀᴇᴘᴇᴀᴛᴀʙʟᴇ on the road. pic.twitter.com/kEPtqbABIQ — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 22, 2021

6. Crystal Palace

𝐶𝑒𝑙𝑒𝑏𝑟𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑛𝑔 160 𝑦𝑒𝑎𝑟𝑠 𝑜𝑓 𝐶𝑟𝑦𝑠𝑡𝑎𝑙 𝑃𝑎𝑙𝑎𝑐𝑒. Introducing our third kit for 21/22 📸#CPFC | @pumafootball — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) July 26, 2021

Our 21/22 away kit is now in-store 💛 Shop online and our three club shops: • Selhurst Park

• Centrale, Croydon

• The Glades, Bromley#CPFC | https://t.co/utMcYSDkhb — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) July 7, 2021

So far Crystal Palace have only released their away kits and both are beauties, especially the third kit. That retro blue and white number is majestic. If the home kit is half as good as these away kits, Palace will climb even further up the rankings.

7. Southampton

Now, there’s only so much you can do with red and white stripes but this is a great first kit from new Saints kit supplier Hummel. After several years with Under Armour, who experimented a lot with other designs, Saints moved to Hummel from this summer and are back in their famous red and white stripes.

Hummel were their kit sponsors throughout the 1980s and early 1990s and surely there will be lots more retro kits to come. Only gripe: could we have red and white stripes on the back of the kit too? As for the new away kit, well, that’s a beauty. Lovely all-black kit and changing the sponsor to red is epic, as too is the blueprint of the two stadiums in club history being printed on the jersey.

It's all in the detail 😍 What do we think, #SaintsFC fans? 🖤❤️ pic.twitter.com/D8YCVINsKx — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) July 9, 2021

8. Manchester United

🔴 𝗣𝗔𝗦𝗧 𝗠𝗘𝗘𝗧𝗦 𝗣𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗘𝗡𝗧 🔴 Our iconic new 2021/22 @adidasfootball home kit, available now.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 15, 2021

The Red Devils have played it safe with the home kit, and the retro look is very cool. The big change is that Chevrolet are no longer their main shirt sponsor and have been replaced with TeamViewer. A plain red shirt is underrated and United’s fans will be snapping this shirt up, probably with Jadon Sancho’s name and number on the back. As for the away kit, another retro look but it isn’t the best. Let’s leave it at that.

9. Leeds United

This is pretty cool. Leeds have kept it simple and the only issue is the sleeve sponsor sticking out massively. Other than that, love the fresh, clean look. All white kits and Leeds United go together like fish and chips. It’s just how things are meant to be. Well done.

10. Burnley

Really like this from Burnley. The sleeves are very snazzy and this changes things up a little from previous jerseys. The classic look is also a winner with the round neck a winner too. Good job, Clarets.

11. Brighton

Well, see above. Further along the south coast, Brighton have also gone back to their traditional stripes. Last season they played in blue and had small white pinstripes, but their new kit, which they debuted in the big win against Manchester City in their final home game of the season, is what you would expect. It feels like Brighton have had this same exact kit about 45 times in their history. Still, there’s only so much you can do with stripes.

As for the away kit, well, that is a beauty. Love the turquoise and it really stands out from other away kits out there.

And here it is, the 2021/22 away kit! 😍 😅 What are your thoughts?#BHAFC 🔵⚪ — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) July 14, 2021

12. Aston Villa

Aston Villa’s 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭/𝟮𝟮 home kit is available in-store and online now! 🙌 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) July 14, 2021

Inspired by 𝟮𝟲𝘁𝗵 𝗠𝗮𝘆 𝟭𝟵𝟴𝟮. ⭐ Aston Villa. 𝗔𝗪𝗔𝗬. 2021/22. ⚪ pic.twitter.com/9RD2vBPpoN — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) July 30, 2021

Lovely little tartan-esque print design on the home shirt to make it a little snazzy. Only so much you can do with claret and blue. It’s okay, but I think Villa’s fans were expecting a little more. As for the away kit, that’s a lovely retro kit and very clean. Like it a lot.

13. Newcastle United

🔍 A closer look. ⚫️⚪️ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) July 10, 2021

The Magpies have switched to Castore as their kit supplier, and the result is this classic look with a rounded collar for the home kit. The buttons are a hallmark of plenty of Newcastle kits in the past, but it doesn’t quite work here. Still, not bad at all. The away kit is a beauty and the gold is a nice touch.

14. Brentford

A very decent effort from Brentford for their first-ever season in the Premier League. The home kit is sleek and exactly what you would expect from the Bees, but the yellow away kit is the real winner here. Lovely design and it definitely stands out. All in all, a solid first go at a PL kit for the west London club.

15. Wolves

🇲🇽 R J 9 🇲🇽 Pre-order your home kit 👇 — Wolves (@Wolves) July 15, 2021

Castore have also taken over making Wolves’ kit too and this is a safe, but uninspiring, jersey. It is absolutely fine. Nothing more. Nothing less.

16. Chelsea

Chelsea yellow is back! Introducing our 21/22 @nikefootball away kit, with pinstripe hoops nodding to the past, brought into the present by a striking black colourway! 🟡⚫#ItsAChelseaThing pic.twitter.com/CiAZZeBTYZ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 29, 2021

Now, Chelsea are out there with their kit designs and there is a little too much going on in the home kit for me here. Lots of different types of patterns and I’m not a fan of the yellow stripe up the side. Keep it simple with a nice blue version of what Tottenham had. Fair play for trying something different, but probably best to stick to a classic design.

As for the yellow away kit, that is quite nice. The horizontal lines probably aren’t needed though.

17. Norwich City

Quite smart on the home kit, but there is a lot going on here. Maybe just a plain yellow shirt would have been better? Anyway, it is tough not to like Daniel Farke and his players. The Canaries will entertain this season and their away kit is a much better look.

18. West Ham United

I’m all over recreating a classic (this focuses on Fila kits from the late 1990s and early 2000s, but this just doesn’t quite work. I quite like it at a glance, but when you start to stare a little more, it isn’t a grower.

Introducing our 2021/22 Home Kit… Inspired by the kit Di Canio wore when scoring our greatest ever goal ✨ 🛒➡️ https://t.co/P7NltbDU2g#BringItOnWHU pic.twitter.com/BWEMUuY8tJ — West Ham United (@WestHam) July 15, 2021

19. Leicester City

Our brand-new adidas away kit is here! 🤩 — Leicester City (@LCFC) July 28, 2021

In the nicest way possible, the home kit looks like a template kit from the lower leagues. The sponsor logo is huge and doesn’t really fit the shirt, and the spotty design just doesn’t look good. Sorry, Foxes fans. The away kit is slightly better but there’s still a little too much going on here.

20. Watford

🐝 𝐍𝐄𝐖 𝐇𝐎𝐑𝐈𝐙𝐎𝐍𝐒 🐝 Our new 2021/22 home kit is available NOW online and in-store.@KelmeUK | @Stake — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) July 22, 2021

🟥 𝗥𝗘𝗗 🟨 𝗬𝗘𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 ⬛️ 𝗕𝗟𝗔𝗖𝗞 Our 2021/22 away kit is available NOW online and in-store.@KelmeUK | @Stake — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) July 29, 2021

Well, these aren’t great. On the home kit there’s a lot going on with sponsors, the faded lines and it’s all a bit too much for my eyes. I have a bit of a headache looking at the home shirt. Sorry, Hornets’ fans. The away shirt isn’t bad at all.

