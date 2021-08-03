Men’s Soccer at the Olympics: How to watch knockout rounds, schedule, start time, odds

By Nicholas MendolaAug 3, 2021, 1:10 AM EDT
0 Comments

The Men’s Olympic Soccer tournament has delivered drama, goals and shocks galore during the group stage.

After being postponed due to COVID, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will take place in Tokyo, Japan, Friday, July 23 – Sunday, August 8, 2021.

[ MORE: Watch the Olympics live

The USMNT failed to make the Olympics again, opening the door for Honduras to join Mexico from the CONCACAF region for the 2020 games in Tokyo.

What a start to the tournament it has been with some Premier League stars lighting it up in Japan, plus plenty of emerging stars also putting on a show with some shock results.

[ MORE: Latest schedule for USMNT, USWNT ]  

As always, NBC is home to the Olympics and will provide coverage, which can be accessed on local NBC stations as well as streamed on NBCOlympics.comNBC Sports, and Peacock.

More Olympics

USWNT - Canada
Canada stuns USWNT in Olympic semifinals (video)
USWNT
Rapinoe on USWNT: ‘This sucks… We didn’t have that juice’
Women's Olympic soccer
Women’s Soccer at the Olympics, live! How to watch USWNT, schedule,...

Men’s Olympic soccer schedule & results

Semifinals

August 3
Japan v Spain (Kashima) — 4 am ET
Mexico 0-0 (1-4 PKs) Brazil

2020 Men’s Olympic soccer schedule – medal matches

August 6
Mexico v Japan/Spain (Kashima) — 7 am ET

August 7
Brazil v Japan/Spain (Tokyo) — 7:30 am ET

Odds for Men’s Olympic soccer – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

Japan (+275) | Spain (+100) | Draw (+240)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Men’s Olympic soccer results

Quarterfinals

July 31
Spain 5-2 Ivory Coast
Japan 0-0 (4-2 PKs) New Zealand
Brazil 1-0 Egypt
South Korea 6-3 Mexico

Group stage

July 28
Saudi Arabia 1-3 Brazil (Saitama)
Germany 1-1 Ivory Coast (Miyagi)
Romania 0-0 New Zealand (Sapporo)
South Korea 6-0 Honduras (Yokohama)
Spain 1-1 Argentina (Saitama)
Australia 0-2 Egypt (Miyagi)
South Africa 0-3 Mexico (Sapporo)
France -0-4 Japan (Yokohama)

July 25
Egypt 0-1 Argentina (Sapporo)
France 4-3 South Africa (Saitama)
New Zealand 2-3 Honduras (Kashimi)
Brazil 0-0 Ivory Coast (Yokohama)
Australia 0-1 Spain (Sapporo
Japan 2-1 Mexico (Saitama)
Romania 0-4 South Korea (Kashima)
Saudi Arabia 2-3 Germany (Yokohama)

July 22
Egypt 0-0 Spain (Sapporo) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
New Zealand 1-0 South Korea (Kashima) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
Mexico 4-1 France (Tokyo) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
Ivory Coast 2-1 Saudi Arabia (Yokohama) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
Argentina 0-2 Australia (Sapporo) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
Japan 1-0 South Africa (Tokyo) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS 
Honduras 0-1 Romania (Kashima) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
Brazil 4-2 Germany (Yokohama) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

Men’s Olympic soccer final standings – group stage

First- and second-place finishers advanced to the knockout rounds

Group A
Japan – 9 points
Mexico – 6
France – 3
South Africa – 0

Group B
South Korea – 6
New Zealand – 4
Romania – 4
Honduras – 3

Group C
Spain – 5
Egypt – 4
Australia – 4
Argentina – 3

Group D
Brazil – 7
Ivory Coast – 5
Germany – 4
Saudi Arabia – 0

More women's soccer

Women's Olympic soccer
Women’s Soccer at the Olympics, live! How to watch USWNT, schedule,...
Women's Champions League
Chelsea joins Barcelona as UEFA Women’s Champions League will see first-time...
Women's Super League
VIDEO: Man City levels late but Chelsea moves closer to WSL title defense