Major League Soccer’s 26th season is officially underway, as defending MLS champions Columbus Crew forge their title defense with a typically deep chasing pack hot on their heels.

With plenty of summer tournaments going on across the globe over the last month, the focus is now back on MLS as an intriguing battle in the Western and Eastern Conferences takes center stage.

The 2021 regular season officially kicked off on Friday, April 16, and is set to conclude with Decision Day on Nov. 7. MLS Cup 2021 is currently scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 11.

How to watch MLS

Dates & times: Full schedule below

Stream: ESPN+

MLS schedule, Week 13

Wednesday, Aug. 3

New England Revolution v Nashville SC — 7 pm ET

Montreal Impact v Atlanta United — 7:30 pm ET

Columbus Crew v D.C. United — 7:30 pm ET

Philadelphia Union v Toronto FC — 7:30 pm ET

Chicago Fire v New York City FC — 8 pm ET

Orlando City v Inter Miami — 8 pm ET

New York Red Bulls v FC Cincinnati — 8 pm ET

Austin FC v Houston Dynamo — 9 pm ET

Seattle Sounders v FC Dallas — 10 pm ET

Portland Timbers v San Jose Earthquakes — 10:30 pm ET

LA Galaxy v Real Salt Lake — 10:30 pm ET

Los Angeles FC v Sporting Kansas City — 10:30 pm ET

MLS Cup 2021 odds – provided by our partner, PointsBet

Seattle Sounders +400

Los Angeles FC +700

Orlando City +800

Sporting Kansas City +800

New England Revolution +1100

Philadelphia Union +1400

Columbus Crew +1600

LA Galaxy +1600

New York City FC +2000

Colorado Rapids +2000

New York Red Bulls +2500

Nashville SC +3300

D.C. United +3300

Portland Timbers +4000

Atlanta United +4000

Minnesota United +4000

Montreal Impact +4000

Real Salt Lake +6600

FC Dallas +8000

FC Cincinnati +8000

Austin FC +9000

Toronto FC +10000

Inter Miami +10000

San Jose Earthquakes +10000

Chicago Fire +15000

Vancouver Whitecaps +20000

