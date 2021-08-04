Christian Eriksen visits Inter Milan training — latest recovery update

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Christian Eriksen visited the Inter Milan training complex on Wednesday, for the first time since suffering a cardiac arrest in Denmark’s opening game at EURO 2020.

The question over whether or not Eriksen will one day be able to return to play remains unanswered, though there does exist a rule in Italy which prevents a player from playing while a defibrillator is in use.

“Eriksen cannot be given the all-clear to play in Italy,” a member of the Italian Football Federation’s technical committee said in an interview last month. “If [Eriksen] has the defibrillator removed, therefore confirming the pathology can be resolved, then he can return to play for Inter.”

Above all else, though, less than two months after the incident which threatened to take his life, it was nothing short of heart-warming to see Christian Eriksen greeted by friends and teammates after enduring his harrowing experience.

📹 | VIDEO Eriksen back at the Suning Training Centre 👇pic.twitter.com/J35TO1EPRZ — Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter_en) August 4, 2021

Inter Milan released the following statement regarding Eriksen’s visit to the club’s facilities, confirming that the club’s doctors will continue to work along the Danish specialists who have cared for Eriksen thus far in his recovery.

This morning Christian Eriksen paid a visit to the Suning Training Centre in Appiano Gentile. The Danish midfielder met the club directors, the coach, teammates and all of the staff present. Eriksen is doing well and is in excellent physical and mental shape. He will now follow the recovery program put forward by Danish doctors in Copenhagen, who will also coordinate the clinical follow-up. The Inter medical staff will naturally be kept informed and up to date throughout the process.

Inter Milan are set to begin defense of their Serie A title in 11 years when they host Genoa on Saturday, Aug. 21.

