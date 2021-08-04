Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Harry Kane has failed to show up for Tottenham training as he continues to try and push through a transfer away from Spurs this summer.

This is a huge deal.

Kane, 28, has spent his entire professional career under contract at Tottenham but in recent months he has hinted at a move away.

LATEST UPDATE (Aug. 3): Kane is expected to report for training later this week. According to the Independent, Kane is also expected to hand in a formal transfer request at that time.

UPDATE (Aug. 2): According to the Evening Standard, Tottenham are set to hand Kane a “significant” fine for failing to report on Monday and perhaps any additional days he’s misses.

The bluff has been called, as they say.

Manchester City reportedly had a $139 million bid turned down by Spurs earlier this summer, as Tottenham want over $210 million for their star striker who was also the Premier League’s leading goalscorer last season.

Here is more on the developing situation from our partners in the UK at Sky Sports:

“Harry Kane has not shown up to Tottenham’s preseason training amid speculation around his future at the club. The 28-year-old was due to return to Hotspur Way on Monday following a short holiday. Sky Sports News exclusively reported in May that Kane had told Spurs he wanted to leave this summer with Man City, Manchester United and Chelsea interested.”

What now for Tottenham?

Nobody really expected this to happen, so nobody knows how this will play out.

Harry Kane is a loyal player, a model professional and has always been grateful to Tottenham for developing him in their academy, staying patient with him after several loan spells away and then giving him a chance to play in the Premier League.

He has repaid that faith with season after season of goals galore and consistent brilliance.

The England captain has now put himself first, for once, and is keen to leave Tottenham to win trophies, play in the Champions League and get to the next level.

The problem for Kane is that Spurs tied him down to a lengthy new contract not long ago and he is under contract with the north London club until 2024.

Manchester City, or whoever else, will have to pay huge money to sign him but Levy now has a situation where his star man clearly no longer wants to be at Tottenham. That is not good for anyone, but especially Spurs.

This is a massive problem for Tottenham on the eve of the new Premier League season.

