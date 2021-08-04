Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Men’s Olympic Soccer tournament has delivered drama, goals and shocks galore during the group stage.

After being postponed due to COVID, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will take place in Tokyo, Japan, Friday, July 23 – Sunday, August 8, 2021.

The USMNT failed to make the Olympics again, opening the door for Honduras to join Mexico from the CONCACAF region for the 2020 games in Tokyo.

What a start to the tournament it has been with some Premier League stars lighting it up in Japan, plus plenty of emerging stars also putting on a show with some shock results.

Men’s Olympic soccer schedule & results

Semifinals

August 3

Japan 0-1 (AET) Spain

Mexico 0-0 (1-4 PKs) Brazil

2020 Men’s Olympic soccer schedule – medal matches

August 6 – bronze

Mexico v Japan (Kashima) — 7 am ET

August 7 – gold

Brazil v Spain (Tokyo) — 7:30 am ET

Men’s Olympic soccer results

Quarterfinals

July 31

Spain 5-2 Ivory Coast

Japan 0-0 (4-2 PKs) New Zealand

Brazil 1-0 Egypt

South Korea 6-3 Mexico

Group stage

July 28

Saudi Arabia 1-3 Brazil (Saitama)

Germany 1-1 Ivory Coast (Miyagi)

Romania 0-0 New Zealand (Sapporo)

South Korea 6-0 Honduras (Yokohama)

Spain 1-1 Argentina (Saitama)

Australia 0-2 Egypt (Miyagi)

South Africa 0-3 Mexico (Sapporo)

France -0-4 Japan (Yokohama)

July 25

Egypt 0-1 Argentina (Sapporo)

France 4-3 South Africa (Saitama)

New Zealand 2-3 Honduras (Kashimi)

Brazil 0-0 Ivory Coast (Yokohama)

Australia 0-1 Spain (Sapporo

Japan 2-1 Mexico (Saitama)

Romania 0-4 South Korea (Kashima)

Saudi Arabia 2-3 Germany (Yokohama)

July 22

Egypt 0-0 Spain (Sapporo) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

New Zealand 1-0 South Korea (Kashima) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

Mexico 4-1 France (Tokyo) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

Ivory Coast 2-1 Saudi Arabia (Yokohama) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

Argentina 0-2 Australia (Sapporo) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

Japan 1-0 South Africa (Tokyo) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

Honduras 0-1 Romania (Kashima) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

Brazil 4-2 Germany (Yokohama) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

Men’s Olympic soccer final standings – group stage

First- and second-place finishers advanced to the knockout rounds

Group A

Japan – 9 points

Mexico – 6

France – 3

South Africa – 0

Group B

South Korea – 6

New Zealand – 4

Romania – 4

Honduras – 3

Group C

Spain – 5

Egypt – 4

Australia – 4

Argentina – 3

Group D

Brazil – 7

Ivory Coast – 5

Germany – 4

Saudi Arabia – 0

