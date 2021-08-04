The Women’s Olympic soccer tournament is stacked in Tokyo and it has already been one heck of a tournament.
The United States women’s national team have won the last two World Cups, but their 2016 Olympics was a rare failure as the team failed to medal for the first time in six tournaments.
After being hammered in their opening group game by Sweden, the USWNT hammered New Zealand to get back on track and then drew with Australia to finish second in Group G and limp into the knockout rounds.
The USWNT then defeated the Netherlands on penalty kicks in dramatic fashion in the quarterfinals, but then lost to Canada in the semifinals as they will now have to settle for a Bronze medal, at best.
The goal of the tournament so far is from Dominique Janssen, who scored an incredible free kick for the Netherlands against Brazil, and you can see her stunning strike in the video below. What a hit.
After being postponed due to COVID, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will take place in Tokyo, Japan, Friday, July 23 – Sunday, August 8, 2021.
As always, NBC is home to the Olympics and will provide coverage, which can be accessed on local NBC stations as well as streamed on NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports, and Peacock.
When is Soccer at Tokyo Olympics 2020?
Soccer is scheduled for Saturday, July 24 – Saturday, August 7.
Who is on the USWNT roster for the Olympics?
A lot of names you know: Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn, Alex Morgan, Carli Lloyd, Tobin Heath, Christen Press
And maybe some you don’t. Here’s the 18-player USMNT squad for the Tokyo Olympics.
Women’s Olympic soccer schedule & results
Quarterfinals
Friday, July 30
Canada 0-0 (4-3 PKs) Brazil
Great Britain 3-4 Australia
Sweden 3-1 Japan
Netherlands 2-2 (2-4 PKs) USA – RECAP, ANALYSIS, HIGHLIGHTS
Semifinals
Aug. 2
USA 0-1 Canada – RECAP, ANALYSIS, HIGHLIGHTS
Australia 0-1 Sweden
Medal matches
Aug. 5
USA v Australia (Kashima) — 4am ET
Canada v Sweden (Tokyo) — 10pm ET
Women’s Olympic soccer results — Group stage
July 27
USWNT 0-0 Australia (Kashima) – RECAP, ANALYSIS, HIGHLIGHTS
New Zealand 0-2 Sweden (Miyagi)
Canada 1-1 Great Britain (Kashima)
Chile 0-1 Japan (Miyagi)
Netherlands 8-2 China (Yokohama)
Brazil 1-0 Zambia (Saitama)
July 24
Chile 1-2 Canada (Sapporo)
China 4-4 Zambia (Miyagi)
Sweden 4-2 Australia (Tokyo)
Japan 0-1 Great Britain (Sapporo)
Netherlands 3-3 Brazil (Miyagi)
New Zealand 1-6 USWNT (Tokyo) – RECAP, ANALYSIS, HIGHLIGHTS
July 21
Great Britain 2-0 Chile (Sapporo) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
China 0-5 Brazil (Miyagi) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
Sweden 3-0 USWNT (Tokyo) – RECAP, ANALYSIS, HIGHLIGHTS
Japan 1-1 Canada (Sapporo) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
Zambia 3-10 Netherlands (Miyagi) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
Australia 2-1 New Zealand (Tokyo) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
Women’s soccer at the Olympics — Standings
Group E
Great Britain – 7 points (Qualified for quarterfinals)
Canada – 5 (Qualified for quarterfinals)
Japan – 4 (Qualified for quarterfinals)
Chile – 0
Group F
Netherlands – 7 (Qualified for quarterfinals)
Brazil – 7 (Qualified for quarterfinals)
China – 1
Zambia – 1
Group G
Sweden – 9 points (Qualified for quarterfinals)
USWNT – 4 (Qualified for quarterfinals)
Australia – 4 (Qualified for quarterfinals)
New Zealand – 0