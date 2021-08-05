Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Women’s Olympic soccer tournament is stacked in Tokyo and it has already been one heck of a tournament.

And we will have you covered throughout.

[ LIVE: Watch USA – Australia ]

The United States women’s national team have won the last two World Cups, but their 2016 Olympics was a rare failure as the team failed to medal for the first time in six tournaments.

After being hammered in their opening group game by Sweden, the USWNT hammered New Zealand to get back on track and then drew with Australia to finish second in Group G and limp into the knockout rounds.

The USWNT then defeated the Netherlands on penalty kicks in dramatic fashion in the quarterfinals, but then lost to Canada in the semifinals as they will now have to settle for a Bronze medal, at best.

[ MORE: Watch the Olympics live ]

The goal of the tournament so far is from Dominique Janssen, who scored an incredible free kick for the Netherlands against Brazil, and you can see her stunning strike in the video below. What a hit.

After being postponed due to COVID, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will take place in Tokyo, Japan, Friday, July 23 – Sunday, August 8, 2021.

[ MORE: Latest schedule for USMNT, USWNT ]

As always, NBC is home to the Olympics and will provide coverage, which can be accessed on local NBC stations as well as streamed on NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports, and Peacock.

When is Soccer at Tokyo Olympics 2020?

Soccer is scheduled for Saturday, July 24 – Saturday, August 7.

Who is on the USWNT roster for the Olympics?

A lot of names you know: Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn, Alex Morgan, Carli Lloyd, Tobin Heath, Christen Press

And maybe some you don’t. Here’s the 18-player USMNT squad for the Tokyo Olympics.

Odds for Women’s Olympic Soccer, USWNT odds – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Women’s Olympic soccer schedule & results

Quarterfinals

Friday, July 30

Canada 0-0 (4-3 PKs) Brazil

Great Britain 3-4 Australia

Sweden 3-1 Japan

Netherlands 2-2 (2-4 PKs) USA – RECAP, ANALYSIS, HIGHLIGHTS

Semifinals

Aug. 2

USA 0-1 Canada – RECAP, ANALYSIS, HIGHLIGHTS

Australia 0-1 Sweden

Medal matches

Aug. 5

USA v Australia (Kashima) — 4am ET

Canada v Sweden (Tokyo) — 10pm ET

Women’s Olympic soccer results — Group stage

July 27

USWNT 0-0 Australia (Kashima) – RECAP, ANALYSIS, HIGHLIGHTS

New Zealand 0-2 Sweden (Miyagi)

Canada 1-1 Great Britain (Kashima)

Chile 0-1 Japan (Miyagi)

Netherlands 8-2 China (Yokohama)

Brazil 1-0 Zambia (Saitama)

July 24

Chile 1-2 Canada (Sapporo)

China 4-4 Zambia (Miyagi)

Sweden 4-2 Australia (Tokyo)

Japan 0-1 Great Britain (Sapporo)

Netherlands 3-3 Brazil (Miyagi)

New Zealand 1-6 USWNT (Tokyo) – RECAP, ANALYSIS, HIGHLIGHTS

July 21

Great Britain 2-0 Chile (Sapporo) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

China 0-5 Brazil (Miyagi) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

Sweden 3-0 USWNT (Tokyo) – RECAP, ANALYSIS, HIGHLIGHTS

Japan 1-1 Canada (Sapporo) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

Zambia 3-10 Netherlands (Miyagi) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

Australia 2-1 New Zealand (Tokyo) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

Women’s soccer at the Olympics — Standings

Group E

Great Britain – 7 points (Qualified for quarterfinals)

Canada – 5 (Qualified for quarterfinals)

Japan – 4 (Qualified for quarterfinals)

Chile – 0

Group F

Netherlands – 7 (Qualified for quarterfinals)

Brazil – 7 (Qualified for quarterfinals)

China – 1

Zambia – 1

Group G

Sweden – 9 points (Qualified for quarterfinals)

USWNT – 4 (Qualified for quarterfinals)

Australia – 4 (Qualified for quarterfinals)

New Zealand – 0

Follow @NicholasMendola