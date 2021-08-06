The Men’s Olympic Soccer tournament has delivered drama, goals and shocks galore and we have now reached the medal rounds.
After being postponed due to COVID, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will take place in Tokyo, Japan, Friday, July 23 – Sunday, August 8, 2021.
The USMNT failed to make the Olympics again, opening the door for Honduras to join Mexico from the CONCACAF region for the 2020 games in Tokyo.
What a start to the tournament it has been with some Premier League stars lighting it up in Japan, plus plenty of emerging stars also putting on a show with some shock results.
As always, NBC is home to the Olympics and will provide coverage, which can be accessed on local NBC stations as well as streamed on NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports, and Peacock.
2020 Men’s Olympic soccer schedule – medal matches
August 6 – bronze
Mexico v Japan (Kashima) — 7 am ET
August 7 – gold
Brazil v Spain (Tokyo) — 7:30 am ET
Results
Semifinals
August 3
Japan 0-1 (AET) Spain
Mexico 0-0 (1-4 PKs) Brazil
Quarterfinals
July 31
Spain 5-2 Ivory Coast
Japan 0-0 (4-2 PKs) New Zealand
Brazil 1-0 Egypt
South Korea 6-3 Mexico
Group stage
July 28
Saudi Arabia 1-3 Brazil (Saitama)
Germany 1-1 Ivory Coast (Miyagi)
Romania 0-0 New Zealand (Sapporo)
South Korea 6-0 Honduras (Yokohama)
Spain 1-1 Argentina (Saitama)
Australia 0-2 Egypt (Miyagi)
South Africa 0-3 Mexico (Sapporo)
France -0-4 Japan (Yokohama)
July 25
Egypt 0-1 Argentina (Sapporo)
France 4-3 South Africa (Saitama)
New Zealand 2-3 Honduras (Kashimi)
Brazil 0-0 Ivory Coast (Yokohama)
Australia 0-1 Spain (Sapporo
Japan 2-1 Mexico (Saitama)
Romania 0-4 South Korea (Kashima)
Saudi Arabia 2-3 Germany (Yokohama)
July 22
Egypt 0-0 Spain (Sapporo) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
New Zealand 1-0 South Korea (Kashima) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
Mexico 4-1 France (Tokyo) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
Ivory Coast 2-1 Saudi Arabia (Yokohama) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
Argentina 0-2 Australia (Sapporo) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
Japan 1-0 South Africa (Tokyo) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
Honduras 0-1 Romania (Kashima) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
Brazil 4-2 Germany (Yokohama) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
Men’s Olympic soccer final standings – group stage
First- and second-place finishers advanced to the knockout rounds
Group A
Japan – 9 points
Mexico – 6
France – 3
South Africa – 0
Group B
South Korea – 6
New Zealand – 4
Romania – 4
Honduras – 3
Group C
Spain – 5
Egypt – 4
Australia – 4
Argentina – 3
Group D
Brazil – 7
Ivory Coast – 5
Germany – 4
Saudi Arabia – 0