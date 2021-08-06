The 2020-21 Premier League schedule has been announced, and below are details on how to watch all of the fixtures in the USA with the NBC Sports Premier League schedule across Peacock and our family of channels.
You can now start planning out your weekends between August 2021 and May 2022.
As Premier League fans, you’re looking for a few things for your club: opening day, final day, Boxing Day and when your derby games are.
All of that info on the Premier League fixtures is below, plus you can watch all 380 games live across our platforms here at NBC Sports.
Can reigning champions Manchester City defend their crown? Or will the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea put up a fight for the title this season? What about Tottenham, Arsenal, Leicester City and West Ham, can they break into the top four?
Also, new boys Norwich City, Watford and Brentford will add plenty to the PL, as there are so many intriguing storylines swirling, plus fans will return to full stadiums for the 2021-22 season.
Below is the schedule in full, with dates and times subject to change as the broadcast schedule in the UK is confirmed in the coming months.
NBC Sports Premier League schedule: Dates, fixtures, how to watch in USA, Peacock
All games kick off at 10am ET unless otherwise stated
Matchweek 1
Friday 13 August
3pm: Brentford v Arsenal – NBCSN – STREAM LIVE
Saturday 14 August
7:30am: Man Utd v Leeds – NBCSN – STREAM LIVE
Leicester City v Wolves – NBCSN – STREAM LIVE
Burnley v Brighton – Peacock Premium
Chelsea v Crystal Palace – Peacock Premium
Everton v Southampton – Peacock Premium
Watford v Aston Villa – Peacock Premium
12:30pm: Norwich City v Liverpool – NBC – STREAM LIVE
Sunday 15 August
9am: Newcastle v West Ham – NBCSN – STREAM LIVE
11:30am: Spurs v Man City – NBCSN – STREAM LIVE
Matchweek 2
Saturday 21 August
7:30am: Liverpool v Burnley – Peacock Premium
Aston Villa v Newcastle – CNBC – STREAM LIVE
Man City v Norwich City – NBCSN –STREAM LIVE
Crystal Palace v Brentford – Peacock Premium
Leeds v Everton – Peacock Premium
12:30pm: Brighton v Watford – NBC – STREAM LIVE
Sunday 22 August
9am: Southampton v Man Utd – Peacock Premium
9am: Wolves v Spurs – NBCSN – STREAM LIVE
11:30am: Arsenal v Chelsea – NBCSN – STREAM LIVE
Monday 23 August
3pm: West Ham v Leicester City – NBCSN – STREAM LIVE
Matchweek 3
Saturday 28 August
7:30am: Man City v Arsenal – Peacock Premium
Brighton v Everton – NBCSN – STREAM LIVE
Aston Villa v Brentford – Peacock Premium
Newcastle v Southampton – Peacock Premium
Norwich City v Leicester City – Peacock Premium
West Ham v Crystal Palace – Peacock Premium
12:30pm: Liverpool v Chelsea – NBC – STREAM LIVE
Sunday 29 August
9am: Burnley v Leeds – NBCSN – STREAM LIVE
9am: Spurs v Watford – Peacock Premium
11:30am: Wolves v Man Utd – NBCSN – STREAM LIVE
Matchweek 4
Saturday 11 September
7:30am: Crystal Palace v Spurs
Arsenal v Norwich City
Brentford v Brighton
Leicester City v Man City
Man Utd v Newcastle
Southampton v West Ham
Watford v Wolves
12:30pm: Chelsea v Aston Villa
Sunday 12 September
11:30am: Leeds v Liverpool
Monday 13 September
3pm: Everton v Burnley
Matchweek 5
Friday 17 September
3pm: Newcastle v Leeds
Saturday 18 September
7:30am: Wolves v Brentford
Burnley v Arsenal
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Man City v Southampton
Norwich City v Watford
12:30pm: Aston Villa v Everton
Sunday 19 September
9am: Brighton v Leicester City
9am: West Ham v Man Utd
11:30am: Spurs v Chelsea
Matchweek 6
Saturday 25 September
7:30am: Chelsea v Man City
Everton v Norwich City
Leeds v West Ham
Leicester City v Burnley
Man Utd v Aston Villa
Watford v Newcastle
12:30pm: Brentford v Liverpool
Sunday 26 September
9am: Southampton v Wolves
11:30am: Arsenal v Spurs
Monday 27 September
3pm: Crystal Palace v Brighton
Matchweek 7
Saturday 2 October
7:30am: Man Utd v Everton
Burnley v Norwich City
Chelsea v Southampton
Spurs v Aston Villa
Wolves v Newcastle
Leeds v Watford
12:30pm: Brighton v Arsenal
Sunday 3 October
9am: Crystal Palace v Leicester City
9am: West Ham v Brentford
11:30am: Liverpool v Man City
Matchweek 8
Saturday 16 October
7:30am: Watford v Liverpool
Aston Villa v Wolves
Leicester City v Man Utd
Man City v Burnley
Norwich City v Brighton
Southampton v Leeds
12:30pm: Brentford v Chelsea
Sunday 17 October
9am: Everton v West Ham
11:30am: Newcastle v Spurs
Monday 18 October
3pm: Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Matchweek 9
Friday 22 October
3pm: Arsenal v Aston Villa
Saturday 23 October
7:30am: Chelsea v Norwich City
Crystal Palace v Newcastle
Everton v Watford
Leeds v Wolves
Southampton v Burnley
12:30pm: Brighton v Man City
Sunday 24 October
9am: Brentford v Leicester City
9am: West Ham v Spurs
11:30am: Man Utd v Liverpool
Saturday 30 October
7:30am: Leicester City v Arsenal
Burnley v Brentford
Liverpool v Brighton
Man City v Crystal Palace
Newcastle v Chelsea
Watford v Southampton
12:30pm: Spurs v Man Utd
Sunday 31 October
9am: Norwich City v Leeds
11:30am: Aston Villa v West Ham
Monday 1 November
3pm: Wolves v Everton
Saturday 6 November
Arsenal v Watford
Brentford v Norwich City
Brighton v Newcastle
Chelsea v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Wolves
Everton v Spurs
Leeds v Leicester City
Man Utd v Man City
Southampton v Aston Villa
West Ham v Liverpool
Saturday 20 November
Aston Villa v Brighton
Burnley v Crystal Palace
Leicester City v Chelsea
Liverpool v Arsenal
Man City v Everton
Newcastle v Brentford
Norwich City v Southampton
Spurs v Leeds
Watford v Man Utd
Wolves v West Ham
Saturday 27 November
Arsenal v Newcastle
Brentford v Everton
Brighton v Leeds
Burnley v Spurs
Chelsea v Man Utd
Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
Leicester City v Watford
Liverpool v Southampton
Man City v West Ham
Norwich City v Wolves
Tuesday 30 November
Aston Villa v Man City
Everton v Liverpool
Leeds v Crystal Palace
Watford v Chelsea
West Ham v Brighton
Wolves v Burnley
Man Utd v Arsenal
Wednesday 1 December
Newcastle v Norwich City
Southampton v Leicester City
Spurs v Brentford
Saturday 4 December
Aston Villa v Leicester City
Everton v Arsenal
Leeds v Brentford
Man Utd v Crystal Palace
Newcastle v Burnley
Southampton v Brighton
Spurs v Norwich City
Watford v Man City
West Ham v Chelsea
Wolves v Liverpool
Saturday 11 December
Arsenal v Southampton
Brentford v Watford
Brighton v Spurs
Burnley v West Ham
Chelsea v Leeds
Crystal Palace v Everton
Leicester City v Newcastle
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Wolves
Norwich City v Man Utd
Tuesday 14 December
Arsenal v West Ham
Brentford v Man Utd
Brighton v Wolves
Burnley v Watford
Leicester City v Spurs
Norwich City v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Southampton
Wednesday 15 December
Chelsea v Everton
Liverpool v Newcastle
Man City v Leeds
Saturday 18 December
Aston Villa v Burnley
Everton v Leicester City
Leeds v Arsenal
Man Utd v Brighton
Newcastle v Man City
Southampton v Brentford
Spurs v Liverpool
Watford v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Norwich City
Wolves v Chelsea
Saturday 26 December
Aston Villa v Chelsea
Brighton v Brentford
Burnley v Everton
Liverpool v Leeds
Man City v Leicester City
Newcastle v Man Utd
Norwich City v Arsenal
Spurs v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Southampton
Wolves v Watford
Tuesday 28 December
Arsenal v Wolves
Brentford v Man City
Chelsea v Brighton
Crystal Palace v Norwich
Everton v Newcastle
Leeds v Aston Villa
Leicester v Liverpool
Man Utd v Burnley
Southampton v Spurs
Watford v West Ham
Saturday 1 January
Arsenal v Man City
Brentford v Aston Villa
Chelsea v Liverpool
Crystal Palace v West Ham
Everton v Brighton
Leeds v Burnley
Leicester v Norwich
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Newcastle
Watford v Spurs
Saturday 15 January
Aston Villa v Man Utd
Brighton v Crystal Palace
Burnley v Leicester
Liverpool v Brentford
Man City v Chelsea
Newcastle v Watford
Norwich v Everton
Spurs v Arsenal
West Ham v Leeds
Wolves v Southampton
Saturday 22 January
Arsenal v Burnley
Brentford v Wolves
Chelsea v Spurs
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Everton v Aston Villa
Leeds v Newcastle
Leicester v Brighton
Man Utd v West Ham
Southampton v Man City
Watford v Norwich
Tuesday 8 February
Aston Villa v Leeds
Brighton v Chelsea
Burnley v Man Utd
Norwich v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Watford
Wolves v Arsenal
Wednesday 9 February
Newcastle v Everton
Spurs v Southampton
Liverpool v Leicester
Man City v Brentford
Saturday 12 February
Brentford v Crystal Palace
Burnley v Liverpool
Chelsea v Arsenal
Everton v Leeds
Leicester v West Ham
Man Utd v Southampton
Newcastle v Aston Villa
Norwich v Man City
Spurs v Wolves
Watford v Brighton
Saturday 19 February
Arsenal v Brentford
Aston Villa v Watford
Brighton v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Leeds v Man Utd
Liverpool v Norwich
Man City v Spurs
Southampton v Everton
West Ham v Newcastle
Wolves v Leicester
Saturday 26 February
Arsenal v Liverpool
Brentford v Newcastle
Brighton v Aston Villa
Chelsea v Leicester
Crystal Palace v Burnley
Everton v Man City
Leeds v Spurs
Man Utd v Watford
Southampton v Norwich
West Ham v Wolves
Saturday 5 March
Aston Villa v Southampton
Burnley v Chelsea
Leicester v Leeds
Liverpool v West Ham
Man City v Man Utd
Newcastle v Brighton
Norwich v Brentford
Spurs v Everton
Watford v Arsenal
Wolves v Crystal Palace
Saturday 12 March
Arsenal v Leicester
Brentford v Burnley
Brighton v Liverpool
Chelsea v Newcastle
Crystal Palace v Man City
Everton v Wolves
Leeds v Norwich
Man Utd v Spurs
Southampton v Watford
West Ham v Aston Villa
Saturday 19 March
Aston Villa v Arsenal
Burnley v Southampton
Leicester v Brentford
Liverpool v Man Utd
Man City v Brighton
Newcastle v Crystal Palace
Norwich v Chelsea
Spurs v West Ham
Watford v Everton
Wolves v Leeds
Saturday 2 April
Brighton v Norwich
Burnley v Man City
Chelsea v Brentford
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Leeds v Southampton
Liverpool v Watford
Man Utd v Leicester
Spurs v Newcastle
West Ham v Everton
Wolves v Aston Villa
Saturday 9 April
Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Everton v Man Utd
Leicester v Crystal Palace
Man City v Liverpool
Newcastle v Wolves
Norwich v Burnley
Southampton v Chelsea
Watford v Leeds
Saturday 16 April
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Everton v Crystal Palace
Leeds v Chelsea
Man Utd v Norwich
Newcastle v Leicester
Southampton v Arsenal
Spurs v Brighton
Watford v Brentford
West Ham v Burnley
Wolves v Man City
Saturday 23 April
Arsenal v Man Utd
Brentford v Spurs
Brighton v Southampton
Burnley v Wolves
Chelsea v West Ham
Crystal Palace v Leeds
Leicester v Aston Villa
Liverpool v Everton
Man City v Watford
Norwich v Newcastle
Saturday 30 April
Aston Villa v Norwich
Everton v Chelsea
Leeds v Man City
Man Utd v Brentford
Newcastle v Liverpool
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Spurs v Leicester
Watford v Burnley
West Ham v Arsenal
Wolves v Brighton
Saturday 7 May
Arsenal v Leeds
Brentford v Southampton
Brighton v Man Utd
Burnley v Aston Villa
Chelsea v Wolves
Crystal Palace v Watford
Leicester v Everton
Liverpool v Spurs
Man City v Newcastle
Norwich v West Ham
Sunday 15 May*
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Everton v Brentford
Leeds v Brighton
Man Utd v Chelsea
Newcastle v Arsenal
Southampton v Liverpool
Spurs v Burnley
Watford v Leicester
West Ham v Man City
Wolves v Norwich
* to avoid a clash with the FA Cup Final on 14 May
Sunday 22 May
Arsenal v Everton
Brentford v Leeds
Brighton v West Ham
Burnley v Newcastle
Chelsea v Watford
Crystal Palace v Man Utd
Leicester v Southampton
Liverpool v Wolves
Man City v Aston Villa
Norwich v Spurs