Chivas – Juarez takes center stage this weekend as the Liga MX action returns, as NBC Sports continues to offer everything you need around every single Chivas home game.

CHIVAS – JUAREZ STREAM LIVE

Telemundo Deports is the home of las Chivas in the United States of America and the 2021 Apertura will be a fun one after they finished the Clausura in superb fashion in 2021.

For the entire Liga MX season, we will have exclusive coverage of Mexican giants Chivas Guadalajara and their home games at Akron Stadium.

Here is more information on what you can expect on Chivas across NBC Sports’ family of channels:

Telemundo Deportes’ exclusive coverage of all C.D. Guadalajara (Chivas) home matches continues this Saturday, as they return home following a 2-0 victory against Puebla, to host Juarez in the third matchday of the Apertura season. The match will air live on Telemundo, Universo, TelemundoDeportes.com and the Telemundo Deportes app at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.

Match coverage will be preceded by Futbol Estelar Chivas Extra pre-game at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT, live on Universo and the Telemundo Deportes’ digital platforms, followed by post-game analysis, featuring the latest news, updates and interviews with Chivas’ stars. [ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ] Chivas vs. Juarez will feature optional English-language commentary on broadcast and live stream, and English-language audio coverage via SiriusXM NBC Sports Audio Channel 211. As the “U.S. home of Las Chivas,” Telemundo Deportes will continue providing extensive content and exclusive interviews across studio and evening shows including Titulares y Más studio shows: TYM+ Monday through Friday on digital platforms, and Zona Mixta TYM Saturdays and Sundays on Telemundo.

Fans may also find continuous Chivas coverage on digital episodes of Rincon Sagrado and #LaContra on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube, as well as up to the minute updates across Telemundo Deportes’ social platforms.

Below is the latest information on how to watch Chivas in action.

Chivas stream, schedule, TV information

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Sat., Aug 7 5:00 p.m. FÚTBOL ESTELAR CHIVAS EXTRA: Chivas Pre-Game Coverage Universo,

Telemundo Deportes App 6:00 p.m. FÚTBOL ESTELAR CHIVAS: Guadalajara vs. Juarez Telemundo, Universo,

Telemundo Deportes App 8:00 p.m. FÚTBOL ESTELAR CHIVAS EXTRA: Chivas Post-Game Coverage Universo,

Telemundo Deportes App

