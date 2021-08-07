Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Men’s Olympic Soccer tournament has delivered drama, goals and shocks galore as Brazil beat Spain to win the Gold medal and Mexico grabbed Bronze.

After being postponed due to COVID, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will take place in Tokyo, Japan, Friday, July 23 – Sunday, August 8, 2021.

The USMNT failed to make the Olympics again, opening the door for Honduras to join Mexico from the CONCACAF region for the 2020 games in Tokyo.

What a tournament it was with some Premier League stars lighting it up in Japan, plus plenty of emerging stars also putting on a show with some shock results.

Mexico have won Bronze by beating hosts Japan, while Brazil beat Spain 2-1 in extra time in the Gold medal match as the Brazilians have now won back-to-back Olympic titles. They are just the fifth team in history to do that.

As always, NBC is home to the Olympics and will provide coverage, which can be accessed on local NBC stations as well as streamed on NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports, and Peacock.

2020 Men’s Olympic soccer schedule – medal matches

August 6 – Bronze

Mexico 3-1 Japan (Kashima) – Mexico wins Bronze medal

It's early, but Mexico is off and running on their way to a BRONZE. 🥉#TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/lFkXp4JiKZ — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 6, 2021

August 7 – Gold

Brazil 2-1 Spain (Tokyo) – After extra time, Brazil wins Gold medal

🚨 Substitute Malcolm puts Brazil 2-1 up in extra time v. Spain! Brazil a few minutes away from winning back-to-back Gold medals at the #Olympics pic.twitter.com/SbG5ixeU6b — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) August 7, 2021

Results

Semifinals

August 3

Japan 0-1 (AET) Spain

Mexico 0-0 (1-4 PKs) Brazil

Quarterfinals

July 31

Spain 5-2 Ivory Coast

Japan 0-0 (4-2 PKs) New Zealand

Brazil 1-0 Egypt

South Korea 6-3 Mexico

Group stage

July 28

Saudi Arabia 1-3 Brazil (Saitama)

Germany 1-1 Ivory Coast (Miyagi)

Romania 0-0 New Zealand (Sapporo)

South Korea 6-0 Honduras (Yokohama)

Spain 1-1 Argentina (Saitama)

Australia 0-2 Egypt (Miyagi)

South Africa 0-3 Mexico (Sapporo)

France -0-4 Japan (Yokohama)

July 25

Egypt 0-1 Argentina (Sapporo)

France 4-3 South Africa (Saitama)

New Zealand 2-3 Honduras (Kashimi)

Brazil 0-0 Ivory Coast (Yokohama)

Australia 0-1 Spain (Sapporo

Japan 2-1 Mexico (Saitama)

Romania 0-4 South Korea (Kashima)

Saudi Arabia 2-3 Germany (Yokohama)

July 22

Egypt 0-0 Spain (Sapporo) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

New Zealand 1-0 South Korea (Kashima) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

Mexico 4-1 France (Tokyo) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

Ivory Coast 2-1 Saudi Arabia (Yokohama) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

Argentina 0-2 Australia (Sapporo) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

Japan 1-0 South Africa (Tokyo) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

Honduras 0-1 Romania (Kashima) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

Brazil 4-2 Germany (Yokohama) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

Men’s Olympic soccer final standings – group stage

First- and second-place finishers advanced to the knockout rounds

Group A

Japan – 9 points

Mexico – 6

France – 3

South Africa – 0

Group B

South Korea – 6

New Zealand – 4

Romania – 4

Honduras – 3

Group C

Spain – 5

Egypt – 4

Australia – 4

Argentina – 3

Group D

Brazil – 7

Ivory Coast – 5

Germany – 4

Saudi Arabia – 0

