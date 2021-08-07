Men’s Soccer at the Olympics, live! Watch Brazil v. Spain, odds, videos

By Nicholas MendolaAug 7, 2021, 10:15 AM EDT
0 Comments

The Men’s Olympic Soccer tournament has delivered drama, goals and shocks galore as Brazil beat Spain to win the Gold medal and Mexico grabbed Bronze.

Watch Brazil – Spain in Gold medal game

After being postponed due to COVID, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will take place in Tokyo, Japan, Friday, July 23 – Sunday, August 8, 2021.

The USMNT failed to make the Olympics again, opening the door for Honduras to join Mexico from the CONCACAF region for the 2020 games in Tokyo.

What a tournament it was with some Premier League stars lighting it up in Japan, plus plenty of emerging stars also putting on a show with some shock results.

Watch the Olympics live

Mexico have won Bronze by beating hosts Japan, while Brazil beat Spain 2-1 in extra time in the Gold medal match as the Brazilians have now won back-to-back Olympic titles. They are just the fifth team in history to do that.

Latest schedule for USMNT, USWNT  

As always, NBC is home to the Olympics and will provide coverage, which can be accessed on local NBC stations as well as streamed on NBCOlympics.comNBC Sports, and Peacock.

2020 Men’s Olympic soccer schedule – medal matches

August 6 – Bronze
Mexico 3-1 Japan (Kashima) – Mexico wins Bronze medal

August 7 – Gold
Brazil 2-1 Spain (Tokyo) – After extra time, Brazil wins Gold medal

Results

Semifinals

August 3
Japan 0-1 (AET) Spain
Mexico 0-0 (1-4 PKs) Brazil

Quarterfinals

July 31
Spain 5-2 Ivory Coast
Japan 0-0 (4-2 PKs) New Zealand
Brazil 1-0 Egypt
South Korea 6-3 Mexico

Group stage

July 28
Saudi Arabia 1-3 Brazil (Saitama)
Germany 1-1 Ivory Coast (Miyagi)
Romania 0-0 New Zealand (Sapporo)
South Korea 6-0 Honduras (Yokohama)
Spain 1-1 Argentina (Saitama)
Australia 0-2 Egypt (Miyagi)
South Africa 0-3 Mexico (Sapporo)
France -0-4 Japan (Yokohama)

July 25
Egypt 0-1 Argentina (Sapporo)
France 4-3 South Africa (Saitama)
New Zealand 2-3 Honduras (Kashimi)
Brazil 0-0 Ivory Coast (Yokohama)
Australia 0-1 Spain (Sapporo
Japan 2-1 Mexico (Saitama)
Romania 0-4 South Korea (Kashima)
Saudi Arabia 2-3 Germany (Yokohama)

July 22
Egypt 0-0 Spain (Sapporo) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
New Zealand 1-0 South Korea (Kashima) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
Mexico 4-1 France (Tokyo) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
Ivory Coast 2-1 Saudi Arabia (Yokohama) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
Argentina 0-2 Australia (Sapporo) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
Japan 1-0 South Africa (Tokyo) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS 
Honduras 0-1 Romania (Kashima) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
Brazil 4-2 Germany (Yokohama) – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

Men’s Olympic soccer final standings – group stage

First- and second-place finishers advanced to the knockout rounds

Group A
Japan – 9 points
Mexico – 6
France – 3
South Africa – 0

Group B
South Korea – 6
New Zealand – 4
Romania – 4
Honduras – 3

Group C
Spain – 5
Egypt – 4
Australia – 4
Argentina – 3

Group D
Brazil – 7
Ivory Coast – 5
Germany – 4
Saudi Arabia – 0

