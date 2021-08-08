USMNT forward Josh Sargent is close to completing an $11-million transfer to Premier League side Norwich City, according to a report from CBS Sports.

[ MORE: Barcelona confirm Lionel Messi will not return ]

Sargent’s future has been up in the air since Werder Bremen were relegated from the Bundesliga last season, with most USMNT fans hoping for a move not only away from the instability at Werder, but perhaps also a step up in terms of club size or the domestic league in which he competes. Check and, uh, check.

From last month, on Sargent and whether he would/should stay at Werder or move on, from a USMNT perspective:

In two and a half Bundesliga seasons, Sargent managed to score all of 11 goals (in 70 appearances). Sargent’s current “level” appears to be somewhere just below the Bundesliga but still above the 2. Bundesliga. In baseball terms, he’s a AAAA player at 21 years old, meaning there’s still loads of time left to reach the heights to which he aspires.

[ MORE: Transfer news: Grealish to Man City deal close; Lukaku back to Chelsea ]

Sargent to Norwich represents a massive step up

There’s a step up, and then there’s skipping an entire flight of stairs to the next level. Sargent moving to Norwich City, for that kind of money based almost solely on potential not yet unlocked, is certainly the latter.

That said, there should be plenty of minutes available for Sargent to win at Norwich, where Teemu Pukki remains the only striker or note. The question then becomes: Can Sargent acclimate to the pace and intensity of the Premier League inside of six months in order to contribute to the cause as the Canaries almost certainly battle relegation?

With 2022 World Cup qualifiers starting in less than a month’s time (check out the USMNT’s World Cup qualifying schedule, here), this is perhaps not the best time for Sargent’s club career to be uprooted and thrown into temporary disarray, but the potential returns on Sargent becoming a Premier League regular massively outweigh the inconvenience in the end.

Follow @AndyEdMLS