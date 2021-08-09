Every single season there are breakout stars and the Premier League is no different, with these five rising stars set to shine.

With a lot of promising young players moving on this summer, especially from top six teams where they can’t get regular minutes right now, it will be intriguing to see new stars shine for teams lower down the Premier League.

How many times will you hear: ‘he has to get minutes to keep developing.’ Well, a lot of the players on our list have left the only clubs they’ve ever known and either flown the nest this season, or previously.

Let’s look at five Premier League players who are set for breakout campaigns.

Harvey Elliott (Liverpool)

The 18-year-old had a great season on loan at Blackburn Rovers in the Championship last season (seven goals and 11 assists) and is ready for regular Premier League minutes. Jurgen Klopp has raved about Elliott’s displays and improved maturity and physicality in preseason and the talent of the former Fulham academy star is undoubted. The England youth international has a bright future and you’d expect him to get regular minutes off the bench ahead of Xherdan Shaqiri, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi this season in the wide attacking areas he prefers to play in. He has also played in a midfield three in a more central role in preseason and Klopp could deploy him there after losing Wijnaldum and the likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain having long-term injury problems.

Billy Gilmour (Norwich City)

This will be a very good move for the ‘Irn Bru Iniesta’ as the 20-year-old was not going to play regularly at Chelsea ahead of Kovacic, Kante and Jorginho this season. The Scottish midfielder will play week in, week out at Norwich and his talent on the ball is incredible, as he showed at EURO 2020 v. England. If he stays injury free, this is a great spot for him. Norwich play attacking, attractive football under Daniel Farke and this should help Gilmour progress his game. He has already shone for Chelsea in little bursts but now he gets to prove his talent on a weekly basis.

Tino Livramento (Southampton)

You may not have heard of Valentino Livramento but that will change very soon. Livramento, 18, was the Chelsea academy player of the year last season and he has moved to Southampton on a permanent deal this summer and is set to be a star for the Saints. Livramento is such a talent that Chelsea allowed him to leave for $7.2 million but inserted a $34.7 million buy-back clause. A wide player who can play at full back or as a winger on either flank, Ralph Hasenhuttl will develop his high-pressing tendencies and Livramento has supreme quality on the ball and always seems to make the right decision. Southampton may have unearthed another gem, via Chelsea, as Livramento has already shown up in preseason.

Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur)

After a very good season on loan at Norwich in the Championship, Oliver Skipp, 20, is battling hard to start alongside Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg for Tottenham. It feels like Skipp has been around for a long time and he was highly-rated under Mauricio Pochettino and even Jose Mourinho, who sent him out on loan as part of a long-term plan. Nuno Espirito Santo loves a combative central midfielder and Skipp can not only break up the play but is very good at playing simple passes. We all know that Spurs are great going forward, even if Harry Kane leaves, but the main problem in recent years has been defending. Hojbjerg and Skipp would form a solid base in front of the back four and allow Spurs’ full backs to surge forward. It seems like Skipp has jumped ahead of Harry Winks and Tanguy Ndombele for the spot alongside Hojbjerg.

Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace)

Yet another young player who left the Chelsea setup permanently this summer in search of regular action in the Premier League (Livramento, Lewis Bate and Dynel Simeu followed the trend set by Tariq Lamptey) and Guehi, 21, has been developing nicely on loan at Swansea City in the Championship in recent seasons. The talented center back won the U17 World Cup with England and is a real leader at the back as well as being comfortable in possession. Palace are putting faith in young players under new manager Patrick Vieira and Guehi will play regularly this season. Everything he’s showed so far suggests he’s up for the challenge.

