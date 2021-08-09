Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Premier League odds for the 2021-22 season are very interesting with the title race wide open, an intense battle for the top four and there isn’t much between the rest of the teams.

That will lead to chaos, and we love it.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Manchester City are the reigning Premier League champions, while Chelsea are the reigning European Champions and they look set to battle it out for the title this season. But Manchester United and Liverpool will have plenty to say about that.

In the battle for the top four, Arsenal, Tottenham, Leicester City and even the likes of West Ham, Aston Villa and Everton are in the conversation, so that’s half of the 20-team league. Simply put: good luck betting on who will finish where in the top 10.

As for relegation, the three new boys (Norwich, Watford and Brentford) are the favorites but the likes of Crystal Palace, Newcastle and Burnley will be looking over their shoulders nervously.

Below is a look at the latest Premier League odds ahead of what promises to be a very unpredictable season.

Premier League odds (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Premier League title odds

Manchester City: -150

Liverpool: +500

Chelsea: +500

Manchester United: +800

Tottenham: +4000

Arsenal: +5000

Leicester City: +5000

Everton: +9000

Leeds: +12500

Aston Villa: +15000

West Ham: +15000

Brighton: +20000

Wolves: +20000

Newcastle: +30000

Southampton: +30000

Brentford: +50000

Burnley: +50000

Crystal Palace: +50000

Norwich City: +500000

Watford: +50000

Premier League top four odds

Manchester City: -2500

Liverpool: -400

Chelsea: -400

Manchester United: -334

Arsenal: +450

Leicester City: +450

Tottenham: +500

Everton: +1200

Leeds: +1200

West Ham: +1400

Aston Villa: +1600

Brighton: +2500

Wolves: +2800

Southampton: +3300

Burnley: +8000

Crystal Palace: +8000

Newcastle: +8000

Brentford: +9000

Norwich City: +9000

Watford: +9000

Premier League relegation odds

Norwich: -112

Watford: +100

Brentford: +110

Crystal Palace: +175

Burnley: +240

Newcastle: +270

Southampton: +450

Wolves: +450

Brighton: +650

Aston Villa: +700

Leeds: +1000

West Ham: +1000

Everton: +2000

Arsenal: +6000

Leicester City: +6000

Tottenham: +7000

Chelsea: +50000

Liverpool: +50000

Manchester City: +50000

Manchester United: +50000

Follow @JPW_NBCSports