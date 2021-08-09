21-year-old USMNT forward Josh Sargent has officially completed his $11-million transfer from Werder Bremen to Norwich City, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

“I think the Premier League is the best league in the world,” Josh Sargent told Norwich’s website when asked why he chose the Canaries at this time. “And it’s going to push me and challenge me to be a better player. I heard it’s a good group of guys and I talked with the head coach already and I really like what they’re trying to do here at Norwich. I’m very excited to get started.”

Prior to his transfer to Norwich, Sargent was facing the less than ideal prospect of spending the 2021-22 season in the 2. Bundesliga after Werder Bremen were relegated last season. On the flip side, as the USMNT is set to kick off its 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign in a few weeks’ time, Sargent now faces a steep uphill battle for regular playing time from the start of the Premier League season this weekend.

Norwich will begin their first season back in the Premier League (after winning promotion at the first time of asking) when Liverpool visit Carrow Road on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 pm ET, on Peacock Premium).

Josh Sargent to Norwich represents a massive step up

There’s a step up, and then there’s skipping an entire flight of stairs to the next level. Sargent moving to Norwich City, for that kind of money based almost solely on potential not yet unlocked, is certainly the latter.

That said, there should be plenty of minutes available for Sargent to win at Norwich, where Teemu Pukki remains the only striker or note. The question then becomes: Can Sargent acclimate to the pace and intensity of the Premier League inside of six months in order to contribute to the cause as the Canaries almost certainly battle relegation?

With 2022 World Cup qualifiers starting in less than a month’s time (check out the USMNT’s World Cup qualifying schedule, here), this is perhaps not the best time for Sargent’s club career to be uprooted and thrown into temporary disarray, but the potential returns on Sargent becoming a Premier League regular massively outweigh the inconvenience in the end.

