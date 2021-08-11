Premier League injuries: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable due to injury for the opening day of the 2021-22 Premier League season.
[ MORE: How to watch the Premier League on NBC ]
Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.
Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons — whether a positive test or taking additional precautions — will always be deemed “questionable” until they make their return to action.
Arsenal injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Rob Holding (fitness) | OUT: Thomas Partey (ankle), Gabriel Magalhaes (knee), Eddie Nketiah (ankle)
Aston Villa injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Ollie Watkins (knee), Emi Buendia (hip) | OUT: Douglas Luiz (international duty – Olympics), Trezeguet (knee), Morgan Sanson (knee)
Brentford injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Ivan Toney (undisclosed) | OUT: Josh Dasilva (hip)
Brighton & Hove Albion injuries
OUT: Tariq Lamptey (thigh), Alexis McAllister (international duty – Olympics), Danny Welbeck (thigh), Dan Burn (knee)
Burnley injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Matthew Lowton (COVID-19) | OUT: Kevin Long (calf), Dale Stephens (ankle)
Chelsea injuries
None
Crystal Palace injuries
OUT: Eberechi Eze (achilles), Nathan Ferguson (achilles), Michael Olise (back)
Everton injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (toe), Moise Kean (knock), Andre Gomes (knock), Jean Philippe Gbamin (knock) | OUT: Richarlison (international duty – Olympics), Jarrad Branthwaite (ankle)
Leeds United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Diego Llorente (knee), Junior Firpo (knock), Jamie Shackleton (head)
Leicester City injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Timothy Castagne (face) | OUT: Wesley Fofana (broken leg – MORE), James Justin (knee), Jonny Evans (foot), Nampalys Mendy (groin)
Liverpool injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Jordan Henderson (undisclosed), Curtis Jones (hip) | OUT: Andrew Robertson (ankle)
Manchester City injuries
OUT: Kevin De Bruyne (ankle), Phil Foden (ankle), Liam Delap (undisclosed)
Manchester United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Jadon Sancho (fitness), Raphael Varane (isolation), Dean Henderson (undisclosed), Phil Jones (knee) | OUT: Marcus Rashford (shoulder), Edinson Cavani (international duty – extended leave), Jesse Lingard (undisclosed), Alex Telles (ankle), Eric Bailly (international duty – Olympics)
Newcastle United injuries
OUT: Martin Dubravka (ankle), Karl Darlow (undisclosed), Paul Dummett (calf), Elliott Anderson (hip)
Norwich injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Milot Rashica (COVID-19), Todd Cantwell (ankle), Lukas Rapp (ankle), Jordan Hugill (COVID-19), Grant Hanley (COVID-19) | OUT: Sam Byram (thigh)
Southampton injuries
QUESITONABLE: James Ward-Prowse (knee) | OUT: Sam McQueen (knee), William Smallbone (knee)
Tottenham Hotspur injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Harry Kane (isolation), Tanguy Ndombele (fitness), Cristian Romero (knee) | OUT: Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring)
Watford injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Domingos Quina (thigh)
West Ham United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Arthur Masuaku (knee), Manuel Lanzini (knock), Angelo Ogbonna (thigh)
Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries
OUT: Pedro Neto (knee), Daniel Podence (adductor), Jonny (knee), Owen Otasowie (knock), Yerson Mosquera (hamstring), Hugo Bueno (hamstring)