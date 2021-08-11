Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League injuries: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable due to injury for the opening day of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

[ MORE: How to watch the Premier League on NBC ]

Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons — whether a positive test or taking additional precautions — will always be deemed “questionable” until they make their return to action.

Arsenal injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Rob Holding (fitness) | OUT: Thomas Partey (ankle), Gabriel Magalhaes (knee), Eddie Nketiah (ankle)

Aston Villa injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Ollie Watkins (knee), Emi Buendia (hip) | OUT: Douglas Luiz (international duty – Olympics), Trezeguet (knee), Morgan Sanson (knee)

Brentford injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Ivan Toney (undisclosed) | OUT: Josh Dasilva (hip)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

OUT: Tariq Lamptey (thigh), Alexis McAllister (international duty – Olympics), Danny Welbeck (thigh), Dan Burn (knee)

Burnley injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Matthew Lowton (COVID-19) | OUT: Kevin Long (calf), Dale Stephens (ankle)

Chelsea injuries

None

Crystal Palace injuries

OUT: Eberechi Eze (achilles), Nathan Ferguson (achilles), Michael Olise (back)

Everton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (toe), Moise Kean (knock), Andre Gomes (knock), Jean Philippe Gbamin (knock) | OUT: Richarlison (international duty – Olympics), Jarrad Branthwaite (ankle)

Leeds United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Diego Llorente (knee), Junior Firpo (knock), Jamie Shackleton (head)

Leicester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Timothy Castagne (face) | OUT: Wesley Fofana (broken leg – MORE), James Justin (knee), Jonny Evans (foot), Nampalys Mendy (groin)

Liverpool injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Jordan Henderson (undisclosed), Curtis Jones (hip) | OUT: Andrew Robertson (ankle)

Manchester City injuries

OUT: Kevin De Bruyne (ankle), Phil Foden (ankle), Liam Delap (undisclosed)

Manchester United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Jadon Sancho (fitness), Raphael Varane (isolation), Dean Henderson (undisclosed), Phil Jones (knee) | OUT: Marcus Rashford (shoulder), Edinson Cavani (international duty – extended leave), Jesse Lingard (undisclosed), Alex Telles (ankle), Eric Bailly (international duty – Olympics)

Newcastle United injuries

OUT: Martin Dubravka (ankle), Karl Darlow (undisclosed), Paul Dummett (calf), Elliott Anderson (hip)

Norwich injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Milot Rashica (COVID-19), Todd Cantwell (ankle), Lukas Rapp (ankle), Jordan Hugill (COVID-19), Grant Hanley (COVID-19) | OUT: Sam Byram (thigh)

Southampton injuries

QUESITONABLE: James Ward-Prowse (knee) | OUT: Sam McQueen (knee), William Smallbone (knee)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Harry Kane (isolation), Tanguy Ndombele (fitness), Cristian Romero (knee) | OUT: Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring)

Watford injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Domingos Quina (thigh)

West Ham United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Arthur Masuaku (knee), Manuel Lanzini (knock), Angelo Ogbonna (thigh)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

OUT: Pedro Neto (knee), Daniel Podence (adductor), Jonny (knee), Owen Otasowie (knock), Yerson Mosquera (hamstring), Hugo Bueno (hamstring)

Follow @AndyEdMLS