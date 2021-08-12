Everton – Southampton will be an intriguing clash at Goodison Park on Saturday (start time 10am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as Rafael Benitez returns to the Premier League as a manager, while Saints have to cope without several experienced players they moved on this summer.

Benitez has been given a lukewarm reception (at best) by the Everton faithful as the former Liverpool boost replaced Carlo Ancelotti this summer after the latter jumped ship to return to Real Madrid. Benitez has a solid squad at Everton but he needs to ignite the likes of Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin and maybe James Rodriguez (if he stays) if they’re going to push for a top six finish.

As for Southampton, it’s been a big summer of ins and outs for the Saints as Hasenhuttl has lost experienced trio Danny Ings, Ryan Bertrand and Jannik Vestergaard. They have bought in the likes of Adam Armstrong, Romain Perraud and Tino Livramento and have a very young squad, as many people believe they could be relegated.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Everton v. Southampton.

Team news

Everton have Richarlison back in training, just a few days after he played a key role in Brazil winning the Gold medal at Tokyo 2020 and after he was at the Copa America earlier this summer. Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray could make their Premier League debuts for Everton after their summer arrivals, while Jordan Pickford is back after an extended break and will be key in goal. Andre Gomes and Jean-Philippe Gbamin are battling to be fit, while Moise Kean and Calvert-Lewin are also battling to get over knocks.

Southampton could have captain James Ward-Prowse fit to start as he has missed the last few weeks of preseason training, and games, due to a knee injury. With Aston Villa and Tottenham reportedly chasing JWP, Saints will hope he is fit to lead them this season as they do not want to sell their skipper and free kick specialist. Armstrong, Armando Broja, Perraud and Tino Livramento could all make their Southampton debuts.

Prediction

It’s tough to see past Everton here, especially given how many players Southampton have lost this summer, but a draw seems likely. Everton 1-1 Southampton.

