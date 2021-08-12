Chelsea have re-signed Romelu Lukaku for $135 million from Inter Milan, as the star Belgian striker is back at Stamford Bridge seven years after he departed.

This is huge news on the eve of the new Premier League season.

Lukaku has signed a five-year contract at Chelsea, as Thomas Tuchel has added incredible firepower to the team he led to UEFA Champions League glory last season.

It is believed that Lukaku is now the most-expensive player of all-time, based on combined transfer fees, as over $400 million has been spent on his talents.

Now 28 years old and a well-established world-class striker, Lukaku is back with the Blues after joining Everton in 2014. After loan spells at West Brom and Everton, the center forward then joined the Toffees permanently before heading to Manchester United and then Inter Milan.

It is at Inter over the last few seasons that he has truly taken his game to the next level (64 goals in 95 appearances) and he has also been on fire for the Belgium national team.

Chelsea spend big to get final piece of the jigsaw

Here is what Lukaku had to say about re-joining Chelsea:

“I’m happy and blessed to be back at this wonderful club,” Lukaku said. “It’s been a long journey for me: I came here as a kid who had a lot to learn, now I’m coming back with a lot of experience and more mature. The relationship I have with this club means so much to me, as you know. I have supported Chelsea as a kid and now to be back and try to help them win more titles is an amazing feeling.

“The way the club is going fits my ambitions perfectly at 28 and just coming off winning Serie A. I think this opportunity comes at the right time and hopefully we can have a lot of success together. Since I left Chelsea, it’s been a long journey with a lot of ups and downs, but these experiences made me strong and the challenge is to try to help the team win some more trophies. I can’t wait to get started and to help the club achieve more success.”

How big of a move is this for Chelsea?

It now feels like Lukaku is finally ready to lead the line for Chelsea in a Premier League title battle and he will slot in perfectly to Thomas Tuchel’s system as the lone forward who holds up play and allows Havertz, Mount, Werner, Pulisic and Ziyech buzz around him.

Watch out, Chelsea have just got the final piece of their jigsaw in place.

The amount of chances they created last season was incredible but so often they struggled to put them away, even though defensively they were solid as a rock.

Lukaku is the main man at putting the ball in the back of the net and he will also stretch defense to allow other attackers to flourish underneath him.

This move alone makes Chelsea the Premier League title favorites ahead of Manchester City for many.

Lukaku has a lot of pressure on his shoulders but he has shown he is ready to lead a title-winning team.

