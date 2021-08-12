The Premier League odds for the 2021-22 season are very interesting with the title race wide open, an intense battle for the top four and there isn’t much between the rest of the teams.
That will lead to chaos, and we love it.
Manchester City are the reigning Premier League champions, while Chelsea are the reigning European Champions and they look set to battle it out for the title this season. But Manchester United and Liverpool will have plenty to say about that.
In the battle for the top four, Arsenal, Tottenham, Leicester City and even the likes of West Ham, Aston Villa and Everton are in the conversation, so that’s half of the 20-team league. Simply put: good luck betting on who will finish where in the top 10.
As for relegation, the three new boys (Norwich, Watford and Brentford) are the favorites but the likes of Crystal Palace, Newcastle and Burnley will be looking over their shoulders nervously.
Below is a look at the latest Premier League odds ahead of what promises to be a very unpredictable season.
Premier League odds (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)
Premier League title odds
Manchester City: -150
Liverpool: +500
Chelsea: +500
Manchester United: +800
Tottenham: +4000
Arsenal: +5000
Leicester City: +5000
Everton: +9000
Leeds: +12500
Aston Villa: +15000
West Ham: +15000
Brighton: +20000
Wolves: +20000
Newcastle: +30000
Southampton: +30000
Brentford: +50000
Burnley: +50000
Crystal Palace: +50000
Norwich City: +500000
Watford: +50000
Premier League top four odds
Manchester City: -2500
Liverpool: -400
Chelsea: -400
Manchester United: -334
Arsenal: +450
Leicester City: +450
Tottenham: +500
Everton: +1200
Leeds: +1200
West Ham: +1400
Aston Villa: +1600
Brighton: +2500
Wolves: +2800
Southampton: +3300
Burnley: +8000
Crystal Palace: +8000
Newcastle: +8000
Brentford: +9000
Norwich City: +9000
Watford: +9000
Premier League relegation odds
Norwich: -112
Watford: +100
Brentford: +110
Crystal Palace: +175
Burnley: +240
Newcastle: +270
Southampton: +450
Wolves: +450
Brighton: +650
Aston Villa: +700
Leeds: +1000
West Ham: +1000
Everton: +2000
Arsenal: +6000
Leicester City: +6000
Tottenham: +7000
Chelsea: +50000
Liverpool: +50000
Manchester City: +50000
Manchester United: +50000