Ahead of the new Premier League season, what is the best starting lineup for all 20 teams?

That is a question fans of every single team has been pondering over the last few months as transfers have been made, certain players have shone in preseason and others have suffered untimely injuries.

Below is what yours truly, Joe Prince-Wright, considers to be the best available starting lineup for every single Premier League team.

That means we are focusing on the players that are signed to each club and even if they are injured right now, we are talking about the best possible XI for each Premier League team this season.

Arsenal (4-2-3-1)

—– Leno —–

— Chambers — Gabriel — White — Tierney —

—- Xhaka —- Partey —-

— Saka — Smith Rowe — Aubameyang —

—- Martinelli —-

Aston Villa (4-4-2)

—– Martinez —–

— Cash — Konsa — Mings — Targett —

—- Bailey —- McGinn —- Luiz —- Buendia —-

—- Watkins —- Ings —-

Brentford (4-3-3)

—– Raya —-

— Rasmussen — Ajer — Jansson — Henry —

— Norgaard — Da Silva — Jensen —

— Mbuemo —- Toney — Canos —

Brighton and Hove Albion (4-2-3-1)

—– Sanchez —–

— Lamptey — Dunk — Webster — Burn —

—- Bissouma —- Lallana —-

—- Trossard —- Gross —- Maupay —-

—– Welbeck ——

Burnley (4-4-2)

—– Pope —-

— Lawton — Mee — Tarkowski — Pieters —

— Gudmundsson — Cork — Westwood — McNeil —

—- Barnes —- Wood —-

Chelsea (3-4-2-1)

—– Mendy —–

—- Christensen —- Silva —- Rudiger —-

— Azpilicueta — Jorginho — Kante — Chilwell —

—– Mount —- Ziyech —-

—– Lukaku* —–



*Deal for Lukaku to be confirmed shortly

Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1)

—– Guiata —–

— Clyne — Guehi — Andersen — Mitchell —

—– Kouyate —– Gallagher —–

—- Eze —- Ayew —- Zaha —-

—– Benteke —–

Everton (4-2-3-1)

—– Pickford —–

— Coleman — Keane — Godfrey — Digne —

—– Allan —– Doucoure —–

— Townsend — James — Richarlison —

—– Calvert-Lewin —–

Leeds United (4-1-4-1)

—– Meslier —–

— Ayling — Cooper — Koch — Firpo —

—– Phillips —–

— Raphinha — Klich — Dallas — Harrison —

—– Bamford —–

Leicester City (3-4-2-1)

—– Schmeichel —-

— Fofana — Soyuncu — Evans —

— Pereira — Tielemans — Ndidi — Castagne —

—- Barnes —- Maddison —-

—– Vardy —–

Liverpool (4-3-3)

—– Alisson —–

— Alexander-Arnold — Gomez — Van Dijk — Robertson —

—- Henderson —- Fabinho —- Thiago —-

—- Salah —- Firmino —- Mane —-

Manchester City (4-2-3-1)

—– Ederson —–

— Walker — Stones — Dias — Cancelo —

—- Gundogan —- Rodri —-

—- Foden —- Grealish —- Sterling —-

—– De Bruyne —–

Manchester United (4-2-3-1)

—– Henderson —–

— Wan-Bissaka — Varane — Maguire — Shaw —

—- Fred —- Pogba —-

—- Sancho —- Fernandes —- Rashford —-

—– Cavani —–

Newcastle United (3-4-2-1)

—– Dubravka —–

—- Schar —- Lascelles — Fernandes —-

—- Murphy —- Hayden —- Willock —- Ritchie —-

—- Almiron —- Saint-Maximin —–

—– Wilson —–

Norwich City (3-4-3)

—– Krul —–

— Hanley — Omobamidele — Gibson —

— Aarons — Gilmour — Lees-Melou — Giannoulis —-

—- Rashica —- Pukki —- Cantwell —-

Southampton (4-2-2-2)

—– Forster —–

— Walker-Peters — Stephens — Salisu — Perraud —

—– Ward-Prowse —– Romeu —–

—– S. Armstrong —– Tella —–

—– A. Armstrong —– Adams —–

Tottenham Hotspur (4-2-3-1)

—– Lloris —–

—- Doherty —- Romero —- Sanchez —- Reguillon —-

—- Hojbjerg —- Skipp —-

—- Lo Celso —- Dele — Son —-

—– Kane —-

Watford (4-3-3)

—– Foster —–

—- Femenia —- Cathcart —- Troost-Ekong —- Rose —-

—- Etebo —- Cleverley —- Louza —-

—- Sarr —- Hernandez —- Dennis —-

West Ham United (4-2-3-1)

—– Fabianski —–

—- Coufal —- Ogbonna —- Dawson —- Cresswell —-

—– Soucek —– Rice —–

—- Bowen —- Fornals —- Benrahma —-

—– Antonio —–

Wolverhampton Wanderers (4-2-3-1)

—– Sa —–

—- Semedo —- Coady —- Boly —- Jonny —-

—- Neves —- Moutinho —-

—- Traore —- Podence —- Neto —-

—– Jimenez —–

