Okay, it is that time of the year again, it is time for our Premier League standings prediction for the 2021-22 season.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

My word, this year may be one of the toughest ever to pick a title winner, top four, top six and three teams to go down.

It really is that tight up and down the Premier League table and so many teams have made some intriguing moves in the transfer market, while having fans back in the stadiums will have a huge impact on certain teams. Both positively and negatively.

With all of that in mind, below our staff at ProSoccerTalk — Joe Prince-Wright, Nicholas Mendola and Andy Edwards — select their Premier League standings for 2021-22 season.

Feel free to get involved and select your own and hit us up on social media with your views, as there are some quite shocking predictions out there…

Anyway, here it goes. Bookmark this page and look back at it on May 22, 2022.

Premier League standings prediction

Joe Prince-Wright

1. Chelsea

2. Manchester United

3. Manchester City

4. Liverpool

5. Tottenham

6. Arsenal

7. Leicester

8. West Ham

9. Leeds

10. Aston Villa

11. Everton

12. Newcastle

13. Southampton

14. Crystal Palace

15. Brentford

16. Burnley

17. Norwich

18. Wolves

19. Brighton

20. Watford

Nicholas Mendola

1. Manchester City

2. Manchester United

3. Chelsea

4. Liverpool

5. Tottenham Hotspur

6. Everton

7. Arsenal

8. Leicester City

9. Aston Villa

10. Leeds United

11. Wolves

12. West Ham United

13. Crystal Palace

14. Brighton and Hove Albion

15. Newcastle United

16. Southampton

17. Brentford

18. Burnley

19. Norwich City

20. Watford

Andy Edwards

1. Chelsea

2. Manchester City

3. Manchester United

4. Liverpool

5. Tottenham

6. Leicester

7. Arsenal

8. Leeds

9. West Ham

10. Everton

11. Aston Villa

12. Wolves

13. Brighton

14. Brentford

15. Newcastle

16. Norwich

17. Burnley

18. Southampton

19. Crystal Palace

20. Watford