ProSoccerTalk is back with another year of video content, alongside the written work you’ve come to know, for the 2021-22 Premier League season.

Each week ProSoccerTalk writers Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards, and Nick Mendola will analyze the Premier League action, preview the fixtures, and handle the big news from around the soccer world.

Expect opinions, analysis, and insight, as well as plenty of friendly banter along the way and maybe a beer or two among these Premier League videos…

Basically, they have these chats on their own anyway so we thought we would record them and let them loose on the Premier League, USMNT, and everything in-between. This is going to be a lot of fun and a lighthearted look at all of the action from across the soccer world each week.

With JPW is based in England and heading to PL games and traveling to stadiums/training grounds, plus Andy and Nick based Stateside, we will be checking in with them regularly to get their views on just about anything when it comes to Pro Soccer. Because, well, ProSoccerTalk.

Below we break down the latest news across the Premier League

Predicting the 2021-22 Premier League table

Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola share their guesses on how the Premier League table will look, at the top and bottom, by the end of the 2021-22 season.

Answers within (video at top of page).

What’s next for the USMNT after a big summer?

JPW, Nick and Andy look back on a busy and very productive summer for the USMNT, who won the Nations League and Gold Cup to claim their spot at the CONCACAF summit.

Previewing Matchweek 1

JPW, Andy and Nick get hyped for the start of the new Premier League season and break down what to expect from Tottenham – Manchester City, Brentford – Arsenal and Manchester United – Leeds United.

Is Grealish or Sancho biggest PL summer transfer?

JPW, Nick and Andy recap the summer transfer window so far, as Premier League teams splashed the cash and did some shrewd business over the offseason.

Why Kane hasn’t left Tottenham for Manchester City

Andy analyzes the state of the Harry Kane transfer saga as his rumored move from Tottenham to the reigning Premier League champions has still failed to materialize.

USWNT Olympic bronze shows need for new generation

Nick shares his thoughts on the USWNT after covering the World Cup winners’ run to Olympic bronze.

