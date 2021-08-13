Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LONDON — Brentford beat Arsenal 2-0 to mark their first-ever Premier League game with a famous win and move top of the table on the opening day of the season and the reaction post-game was one of shock and celebration.

What a night at the Brentford Community Stadium, as the new boys got the 2021-22 season off to an incredible start.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

The Bees, playing in their first top-flight game since 1947, were buzzing from start to finish and totally unsettled Premier League giants Arsenal, who never truly got going.

Sergi Canos slammed home in the first half and Christian Norgaard headed home in the second as an understrength Gunners could not cope with the tempo of the Premier League new boys and Mikel Arteta looked dejected on the sidelines.

Below is Brentford – Arsenal reaction reaction from the Brentford Community Stadium, as Brentford boss Thomas Frank and Mikel Arteta spoke to several media partners after the game and to the written press in their post-game conference.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Brentford – Arsenal reaction, live!

Time to hear from the managers here at Brentford as Mikel Arteta is far from happy…

Read more about that in full, here.

Arteta criticizes Arsenal, gives update on Aubameyang and Lacazette

Mikel Arteta asked about Arsenal fans being worried about this performance: "Apologies for the result. We know we have to improve. We have two big games coming up and we need different performances to get results." #AFC — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) August 13, 2021

Arteta is not happy at all.

“Extremely disappointing. It’s very different to how we wanted to start the season. We conceded a goal in isolated fashion but we didn’t win enough balls. The biggest worry is the threat we had in front of goal, how many times we arrived but didn’t score. I don’t want to use excuses.”

He continues…

“I’m disappointed. We started the season against a good opponent. I don’t think we deserved anything different. They scored from a long throw-in and we didn’t have enough presence in the box,” Arteta told the BBC.

Arteta was asked if Brentford’s second goal should have been allowed as Bernd Leno complained about being pushed: “It’s allowed in the Premier League. He cannot move. I can’t change it now,” Arteta said.

“The first goal gave them some hope. We wanted to play better in the second half but we need many more shots on target, then we conceded on a set-piece. A lot of young boys were doing everything they can. For some of them it was the first experience in the league – that says a lot.”

When asked about Aubameyang and Lacazette missing out due to illness, this is what Arteta added to the BBC: “I can’t change that. We knew that before the game. I don’t know [if they’ll be available for the next game]. What I can control and help, I’ll put all my enthusiasm and work into that.”

Brentford boss Thomas Frank speaks to us about a famous win for the Bees

⚡️ "It was ELECTRIC." ⚡️ Brentford manager Thomas Frank promised his club's supporters 100% effort in their Premier League debut, and the 17,000+ fans in the stadium reciprocated. #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/G1OQ5uTYmW — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 13, 2021

“I am a little bit speechless,” Thomas Frank added our partners in the UK at Sky Sports.

Asked about the players’ effort, Frank was delighted: “Today they deserve the praise and celebrate a bit. It has been hard preseason. They get a well deserved rest but then Monday we look forward.”

Frank adds that the fans “kept the players going for 90 minutes” and made a big difference and they need them all season long.

Scorer of Brentford’s first goal, Sergi Canos, spoke to Sky Sports.

“This is amazing, I’ve been dreaming about scoring the first goal in the stadium and these people deserve it, we deserve it. Great three points, we need a bit of calm and then we go again next week.

“It is such an incredible moment – fantastic for me and my family who’ve come all the way from Spain and all my other family in Spain are watching the game. For the club, it’s a step forward.

“We’ve been working on set-pieces so we’ll always have something ready so we’re pleased it came through. We took the game to our side, we pressed high, we were brave and we deserved the three points.”

Wild celebrations at the final whistle

This is the scene here post-game at Brentford Community Stadium. Just incredible to have fans back in a full Premier League stadium for the first time in 18 months.

Brentford’s supporters have waited for a top-flight win since April, 1947.

🔥🐝🙌 Absolute SCENES here at Brentford. Fans and players celebrate a famous win against Arsenal on their Premier League debut. Just listen to this! Wow. #BrentfordFC #BREARS pic.twitter.com/7lICSy5elB — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) August 13, 2021

Follow @JPW_NBCSports